House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grumbled on Tuesday that the media isn't doing a good job of "selling" President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, which she has failed to sell to her own party.

Only 10% of respondents in a recent CBS News survey indicated they recognized "a lot of the specifics" of what's in Biden's $3.5 trillion spending proposal. When asked about the low number of Americans who are aware of the situation, Pelosi blamed the press rather than the White House.

Nancy Pelosi chastises a reporter instead of blaming White House

However, moderate Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have expressed reservations about supporting the president's agenda because of the large price tag. For continuing to reject Biden's huge spending package, the two senators have been caught in the crossfire, as per Fox News.

Sinema was recently chastised by ABC News for "taking a strong right turn," and left-wing media figures have frequently criticized them for delaying Biden's plans. Both liberals and conservatives have chastised Biden, Pelosi, and other supporters for saying that the Build Back Better plan would cost "zero dollars."

The squabbling over Biden's funding package has put off possible passage of an infrastructure bill that has cleared the Senate with bipartisan backing.

Pelosi also chastised a reporter for asking what would be the first component to be removed from a prospective agreement, laughing at her and saying that type of bargaining wouldn't happen in front of the press.

Pelosi also stated a plan to give the Treasury debt ceiling power instead of Congress has merit. The House is set to vote on a short-term increase of the debt ceiling on Tuesday, but Democrats will have to come up with a means to extend it beyond September on their own, as Republicans have stated they would not support it.

To pass reconciliation bills in the divided Senate, Democrats will need all 50 votes in their caucus, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast a tie-breaking vote. Progressives in the House, on the other hand, have stated that they would not vote for the $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure unless the Senate makes headway on the larger package.

Democrats in disarray over reconciliation package

Meanwhile, citing public uproar, a number of states have already notified DailyMail.com that they would not cooperate with the idea to pass over transaction data to the IRS on accounts exceeding $600.

According to the Office of Tax Analysis, the proposal, which is backed by $79 billion in increased IRS budget, is anticipated to produce $463 billion over the next decade. A letter criticizing the policy has been signed by 24 state treasurers, auditors, and financial officials thus far.

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushes her party's extreme progressive caucus toward compromise, they appear to fight back - hard.

Pelosi wrote a letter to her Democratic colleagues last night, saying that members have told her that they want her to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and properly solve the climate catastrophe.

This seems like Pelosi wants to go in the direction of Sen. Joe Manchin, who has proposed that Democrats pick only one or two priorities and fully finance them, rather than cramming everything into a smaller package and only funding them for a few years.

Pelosi suddenly flipped and sounded like she was side with the progressives again at a press conference on Tuesday, as per The Washington Examiner.

