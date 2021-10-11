Boris Johnson is vacationing on a huge luxury estate in southern Spain with a Tory peer. After a difficult year combating the pandemic, which almost lost his life, the Prime Minister is relaxing in his secret hideaway.

He was asked to stay in Zac Goldsmith's villa in the Andalusian highlands with his extended family. It has two pools, a tennis court, and security that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I think that's reasonable. I'm in regular WhatsApp contact with him," Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said, The Sun reported. After the Tory convention, Boris Johnson traveled with his pregnant wife Carrie and his one-year-old son Wilf.

The Afghan situation cut short his trip to the West Country. Last year, his vacation in Scotland was cut short after his camping excursion was made public.

Official defends Boris Johnson's luxury vacation amid UK's crisis

Boris Johnson is "reasonable" in taking a vacation as the government grapples with the worsening energy crisis, according to a cabinet official. On Sunday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng defended the prime minister's choice to take a vacation in Marbella.

Kwarteng, the minister in charge of the government's crisis response, claimed he spoke with the prime minister on a regular basis via WhatsApp. The prime minister is said to be on vacation on the Costa del Sol at a private property.

Kwarteng, on the other hand, was tasked with assuring the country that the energy supply would not be disrupted throughout the winter. Then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab urged Boris Johnson to stay on vacation in Crete amid the Afghanistan crisis in August.

Per The Independent, Raab allegedly denied being paddle-boarding as Kabul was falling, stating that "the sea was actually closed." When the Taliban took Kabul in August, the prime minister cut short his summer vacation in Somerset after only one day.

Shortly after the final British troops departed Afghanistan, Raab returned to the West Country. His domestic vacation in Scotland last summer nearly turned into a "catastrophe" when he was carried out to sea while paddle-boarding.

Due to a dispute over how the trip was paid, he was hauled before the Commons standards committee during his winter 2019 vacation to the Caribbean.

Until last Monday, when the traffic light system was abolished, Spain was on the amber list for international travel. Travelers who have been fully vaccinated are now just have to undergo a test on their second day back in the UK.

UK's energy crisis comparable to 1970s problems

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has warned that Britain would confront a succession of crises "fast and thick" in the coming months as the country faces a "very unpleasant position."

Following the UK's fuel crisis and skyrocketing worldwide gas prices, the former Conservative minister accused the government of lurching from problem to crisis and of being patently out of control.

Due to the effect of industrial action and an energy crisis, a Conservative government implemented a three-day working week in 1974. Lord Heseltine was a Tory minister at the time.

He was also a senior Conservative during the UK's "winter of discontent" in 1979, when a Labor government faced a series of strikes and increasing prices.

There have been predictions that the UK might experience comparable problems to those saw in the 1970s this winter as a result of supply shortages, rising energy prices, and inflationary pressures on people's wages.

Lord Heseltine, whose Conservative whip was removed in 2019 after he said he would vote for the pro-Remain Liberal Democrats in the EU elections that year, delivered a scathing assault on Boris Johnson's government and the Prime Minister's upbeat "boosterism."

The peer was particularly critical of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "leveling up" program, which he just nominated senior cabinet minister Michael Gove to lead, as per Sky News.

