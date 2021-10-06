Arkansas Senate just passed a bill that could override federal vaccine mandate in the state.

Senate Bill 739 was proposed by State Senator Kim Hammer, and it is aimed at helping employees without a vaccine not to lose their jobs.

The bill also urges employers to require all their employees to get vaccinated to provide them with an exemption process that would include testing and proof of antibodies.

Once the bill takes into effect, employees that don't want to get vaccinated would still be allowed to work for as long as they are healthy and COVID-19-free.

More problems ahead even after Senate Bill 739 is passed

However, Dr. Daniel Bennett, a political science associate professor, said there could still be a challenge from the federal government even after the bill is passed.

"In a case where there's clear contradiction between state and federal law, the federal law is usually going to win. However, in cases where there is some confusion about the federal government's authority, states might benefit off of that confusion," he said via KNWA FOX 24.

Bennett added that it's not uncommon for states to try and override the federal government's mandates with legislation.

However, Senate Bill 739 would still have to go through a lengthy process before it can officially take into effect.

After passing the Senate, it will head to the House of Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee this week.

Hammer included an emergency clause in the bill so that it could take into effect immediately after it was passed. However, the emergency clause wasn't approved, so the bill will only take into effect 90 days after it passes the legislature.

If enacted, it would expire in 2023 unless extended by lawmakers.

Arkansas lawmakers have been passing different bills

Other than Senate Bill 739, lawmakers have also been passing different bills that would present the residents of Arkansas.

On Monday, Senate Bill 730 was passed, and it will allow employees to file for unemployment if they are fired for refusing to get vaccinated, according to 4029 News.

However, Sen. Ricky Hill challenged Senate Bill 730 by saying that many people might take advantage of this because they are now being incentivized not to go back to work.

Earlier this week, Senate Bill 732 was also passed, and it prohibits the coercion of persons from taking the vaccine. However, the bill did not pass in the house committee on Tuesday.

Arkansas ranked 28th in the US for new COVID-19 cases

According to US News, Republican lawmakers have been filing several bills that will target vaccine mandates. This is in response to Joe Biden's previous order requiring employees to get vaccinated or get tested regularly.

The bills being passed come in the heels of the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. The state is ranked 28th in the country for new cases per capita.

But even with the decrease in COVID-19 cases, Arkansas still recorded 529.7 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

