The pandemic is still going strong more than a year and a half after COVID-19 shut down the economy for the first time. The Delta variant is increasing the frequency of cases among those who have not been vaccinated. As the number of cases rises, President Joe Biden is stepping up his efforts to persuade people to get vaccinations.

Some parts of the population have yet to see significant progress. Even while jobs are plentiful in certain industries, unemployment remains at pre-pandemic levels. Over a month ago, the government unemployment benefit expired. Millions of Americans are still hungry and behind on their payments, and a fourth stimulus check may be able to assist.

California, for example, has acknowledged the need for more assistance and has stepped up with additional payments. But, in 2021, would the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issue another stimulus check?

The purpose of the relief payments was to lessen the pandemic's economic effect while also supporting the economy. The third wave of relief payments, courtesy of the American Rescue Plan, began in March (ARP). Approximately 169 million people received up to $1,400 a piece over the next few months.

Nearly all of the $422 billion set aside was used for this purpose, as per CBS Local. The ARP checks came nine months after the $600 payments made in January, which came nine months after the $1,200 stimulus payments made in the early days of the pandemic.

They appear to have worked, but they also aided many people who did not require financial assistance. While a fourth stimulus check is unlikely, further direct payments to Americans have already been enacted. Unemployed people received extended unemployment benefits until Labor Day. An advance Child Tax Credit is also included in the American Rescue Plan.

States that provide fourth stimulus checks

However, some governors, such as California's Gavin Newsom, have pushed for stimulus checks to be distributed. California has recently paid out a new batch.

In addition, the president signed a huge stimulus measure in March that contained $350 billion in funding to states and local governments, which may be used for additional direct payments.

According to MoneyWise, here is a list of all the states that are presently offering relief funds to help citizens manage household expenditures or settle debt:

1. California

California's second wave of stimulus started out in late August, with Gov. Newsom tells taxpayers to "look out for checks either in your mailbox or directly in your account" in a video message.

The payments are made in installments, with the third installment due on Tuesday. Residents of California will get $500 to $1,100; if you have dependents and did not qualify for a first-round stimulus payment earlier this year, you will receive more.

2. Florida

Florida has been awarding $1,000 stimulus payments to its teachers in appreciation of the particular problems they have faced in managing the pandemic.

The Sunshine State is also awarding up to $1,000 to first responders, like as cops, paramedics, EMTs, and firemen, as a thank-you for the numerous sacrifices they've made during the crisis.

3. New Mexico

New Mexico's stimulus spending included $5 million for low-income people who were not eligible for federal stimulus funds. More than 4,000 households in the state got emergency financial assistance of up to $750 in August.

The whole $5 million was not paid out and the second set of checks would be given "over the next couple of months," according to the state's Human Services Department.

4. Tennessee

Tennessee's state legislature enacted a measure earlier this year that provided teachers with hazard pay if they survived the worst of the outbreak.

A 2% increase for educators was originally suggested by lawmakers, but it was eventually substituted with a $1,000 one-time payment for full-time instructors. Part-timers will be compensated with $500. The stimulus checks are scheduled to be mailed out by the end of the year.

5. Texas

While there is no statewide COVID-19 relief program in Texas, several local school districts are giving stimulus checks in the form of retention incentives to their staff.

The benefit in Irving, a Dallas suburb, maybe as much as $2,000. Teachers in Denton will earn $500 in addition to a 2% salary raise. Instead of direct payments, many Texas school districts have authorized salary hikes for instructors.

File your taxes to get stimulus checks

This year's extended deadline for filing taxes is October 15, as per Value Walk. Since extending the deadline to Oct. 15, the government has been reminding Americans to submit their taxes on a regular basis.

If you haven't filed your taxes yet and don't do so by the deadline, you may lose access to the stimulus funds. If you miss the tax deadline, the government may require you to repay the stimulus payments.

Even if you missed the first two stimulus checks or received less than you expected, it's important to submit your 2020 taxes so you may claim the money if you're qualified. They can use the Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool to give information to the IRS if they don't typically file taxes.

