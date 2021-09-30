At the Royal Albert Hall in London, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla walked the red carpet to meet James Bond actor Daniel Craig and other cast members of No Time To Die, including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, and Lashana Lynch.

At the global premiere of the new James Bond film, it was a case of Double Duchess, as the royals gave it their mark of approval.

The Royals attend James Bond film premiere

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their spouses, Prince Charles and Prince William, for the spectacular global premiere of the much-anticipated film 'No Time To Die.'

The senior royals went out onto the red carpet to meet 007 actor Daniel Craig, who looked dashing in a pink suede dinner jacket, and other cast members including Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, and Lashana Lynch at the Royal Albert Hall in London in a rare joint engagement.

Kate looked amazing in a custom-made dazzling gold sequined Jenny Packham cape gown and put her hair up to show off her stunning gold Onitaa earrings.

Camilla wore a pale blue corset chiffon dress by Bruce Oldfield with silver embroidery. Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Prince William dressed as James Bond in black tuxedos, MIRROR reported.

The royals also met screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and multi-Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O'Connell. They co-wrote the new Bond theme song.

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles are accustomed to behaving formally during public appearances, so their warm behavior at recent outings may come as a surprise. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, and her father-in-law, Prince Charles, 72, appear to have a very close relationship, from her calling him "pa" to enjoying cheeky private jokes.

According to reports, Kate helped mend Prince William's alleged complicated relationship with his father by organizing a portrait for Prince Charles' 70th birthday. Kate is believed to have united the Royal family for the historic picture session in 2018 despite obstacles such as Prince Harry and Wills' feud at the time.

Prince Charles' sweet bond with daughter-in-law Kate Middleton

According to Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge helped organize the event and ensured that her children were all smiles for the camera. The couple is frequently seen laughing together on public occasions and appears to be at ease in each other's presence.

In 2015, they made each other laugh during a Commonwealth Observance ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Per MSN, Prince Charles always wanted a daughter, so much so that he is said to have voiced his disappointment in the delivery room that Prince Harry wasn't a female. So when his eldest son, Prince William, married Kate Middleton after seven years of dating, the king-in-waiting couldn't have been happier.

So far in 2021, his father, Prince Philip, died, Prince Harry moved to the US permanently, and his most trusted adviser, Michael Fawcett, has been forced to resign after a misconduct inquiry.

Indeed, Prince Charles talked only last week of his sadness at his father's death in April, just months before his 100th birthday. Charles grew noticeably upset in a recent interview with the BBC for the documentary 'Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers' as he recounted his final conversation with his father.

The Prince of Wales contacted Philip to discuss his birthday - and had to speak loudly since the almost centenarian's hearing was deteriorating. According to our source, his heartfelt remarks conceal a man who is suffering immensely from the changes of the previous year.

