La Palma residents are still experiencing the effects of the recent volcano eruption in the area.

According to reports, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has started spewing toxic gas after the lava reached the sea.

Now, residents of Spain's Canary Islands and those on the western coast of La Palma are being asked to seal their doors and window to prevent the toxic gas from entering.

La Palma authorities predicted that molten lava would reach the Atlantic

Before the lava reached the sea, authorities already established an exclusion zone to protect people from explosions and toxic gases. Residents are also being asked to cover their mouths and noses with wet cloth.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been secreting lava for 10 days before it poured down a cliff and into the sea in Playa Nueva area. And the lava is currently moving east.

Tazacorte Mayor Juan Miguel Rodriguez Acosta confirmed that residents within a 2-km radius have been evacuated and a wider area is currently in lockdown.

The Canary Islands emergency services asked the residents on the island to stay put.

"The lava's contact with the sea can generate gases harmful for (your) health. If you are in the confined zone of Tazacorte, the safest place is inside your home," they said via CNN.

Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted without warning

The Cumbre Vieja volcano first erupted on Sept. 19, which surprised residents and authorities because it didn't show any signs of movement. Prior to this, the volcano last erupted over four decades ago, according to NPR.

Following this month's eruption, 5,000 residents were asked to evacuate their houses due to the streams of molten lava that went downhill toward the neighborhood. Persons with disabilities were also evacuated from their homes.

At the time of writing, the lava swallowed 20 houses in El Paso. But this number has since increased to 600. Banana plantations in La Palma have also been engulfed by the lava.

Three days after the eruption, La Palma officials expressed concerns over the possibility of the hot lava brining acid rain to Canary Islands.

At the time, 7,000 residents have already been evacuated from the homes. And more than 400 tourists were evacuated to the island of Tenerife.

Over 180 buildings were also destroyed by the volcanic eruption after it opened four new fissures along the mountainside.

Canary Islands regional government is helping affected families

Angel Victor Torres, president of the Canary Islands regional government, said that they are working to ensure that all residents that lost their dwellings will be given shelter.

"We hope that the channel to the sea that has opened stops the lava flow, which widened to reach 600 meters at one point, from continuing to grow, because that has caused tremendous damage," Torres told Cope radio via ABC News.

Authorities are also planning to purchase over 100 unoccupied homes to help those in need.

As of writing, all flights to La Palma airport have been canceled due to a high ash cloud that reached up to seven kilometers.

