Dutch police arrested and released Arnoud Van Doorn, a former senior political adviser for populist Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders, amid suspicions that he could be plotting to attack or kidnap Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

According to CNN, Rutte's security detail suspected that Van Doorn is behaving suspiciously that's why they urged The Netherlands police to arrest him.

The former member of a far-right political party was later released with the help of his lawyer, Anis Boumanjal.

However, the Public Prosecutor's Office stressed that Van Doorn still remains a suspect in connection with trying to provide information to others to prepare for a serious crime.

"The man acted suspiciously so he was arrested and released later, and the investigation must show what exactly was going on," a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement to CNN.

Arnoud Van Doorn's laywer comes to his defense

However, Van Doorn's lawyer fired back by saying that the allegations were devoid of reality and are not supported by facts.

Boumanjal added that the recent arrest of his client left him in the dark because the Netherlands police was unable to explain why exactly they believe that Van Doorn exhibited suspicious behavior.

The lawyer also called the arrest of his client as very dramatic. After all, Van Doorn was detained for 30 hours.

Reports revealed that Van Doorn and Rutte cross paths regularly because the former's mother resides in the same area where Rutte lives. The suspect also visited a fitness center that Rutte goes to inquire about membership rates.

Mark Rutte is under increased security amid possible threats to his life

Following the incident, Reuters revealed that Rutte is under increased security due to the alleged threats to his life.

The Netherlands Polices received signals of a possible attack by criminals linked to the drug trade. In recent years, killings and violence linked to drug trade have become more common in the Hague.

But when Rutte was asked to comment on the report, he said that it's something that shouldn't be discussed in public.

"Safety and protection are issues never to be discussed in public," he said via Reuters.

Rutte has already been in office as the prime minister for 11 years. And throughout this time, he was able to maintain a limited level of personal protection.

He usually rides his bike close to his home, and he sometimes ride it on his way to work. In fact, The Hague residents see him as an ordinary citizen because they get to chat with him and take photos with him as well.

But following the recent threats to his life, it's unlikely for Rutte to continue spending ample amounts of time outdoors without his security team.

The Netherlands shocked following the murder of a journalist

According to the BBC, the concerns for Rutte's safety may also have to do with the recent killings of other personalities from The Netherlands.

In July, journalist Peter R de Vries was murdered in July. The incident stunned the country because gun violence is very rare in The Netherlands.

