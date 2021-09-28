President Joe Biden had a COVID-19 booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech in front of the cameras at the White House on Monday and said he'll push for more vaccine mandates to raise the US vaccination rate.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidelines this week recommending that individuals over the age of 65 have the third vaccination. Biden, 78, follows the standards.

He claims that Americans who refuse to be vaccinated are inflicting a great deal of harm to the rest of the country. The unvaccinated are suffering from a pandemic. As a result, he is pushing vaccine mandates everywhere he can.

Biden pushes COVID-19 booster shots despite nations' inequality

The president was shot for the first time in December and again in January, putting him far over the six-month mark for a third shot. As he rolled up his sleeve for his third injection, he informed reporters that the prior injections had left him with no adverse effects.

Even as many nations struggle to find sufficient supplies to deliver first doses, Biden is pushing booster vaccines for Americans. Before the US administers the third dose, some public-health advocates argue that vaccinations should be delivered to countries with insufficient supplies, as per SCMP.

As millions of Americans - notably political conservatives - continue to refuse vaccinations, the United States trails well behind many other countries in terms of the proportion of its population that has been completely vaccinated.

White House introduces revised vaccination timetable

Per Daily Mail, Biden removed his blue suit jacket and enlisted assistance in rolling up his long-sleeve button-down shirt. He was given his vaccination by a nurse from the White House Medical Unit.

The president spoke with reporters about how he got his booster. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, promised last week that Biden will get his COVID-19 vaccine booster in front of the cameras. The White House issued a revised timetable on Monday, indicating the jab. Biden had traditionally avoided public appearances.

He fought back on criticism from World Health Organization (WHO) experts and others who believe wealthy nations should be sending vaccine doses to poorer countries instead of giving boosters to their citizens during a Q&A with reporters while he was getting his booster shot.

Biden will have Tuesday off before going to Chicago on Wednesday for a COVID-19 event. The FDA has approved booster shots for Americans who got Pfizer doses if they are 65 or older, or if they are at high risk of serious illness, such as individuals whose jobs put them at risk.

A CDC advisory group advised that boosters not be made accessible to people who are exposed to the virus at work, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky overruled them.

Americans who are eligible for boosters should obtain them six months after receiving their full COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots have yet to be distributed.

Biden defends booster shots in the US

President Joe Biden is defending booster injections in the United States, claiming that the government can provide a third dosage to Americans while still donating vaccination supplies to other countries.

The FDA and the CDC approved a booster dosage of the Pfizer vaccine last week for older Americans and those at high risk of viral complications. People aged 65 and above, as well as residents of long-term care homes, should get a booster dose six months after finishing their main Pfizer series, according to the CDC.

Americans aged 50 to 64 who have underlying medical problems should also receive a booster, according to the CDC. Those between the ages of 18 and 48 may be given a third injection if they have underlying illnesses and depending on their specific benefits and risks.

Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other underlying diseases qualify. Individuals at higher risk of COVID-19 infection in the workplace, such as health care professionals and teachers, are also mentioned in the CDC recommendations.

Walensky overturned an agency advisory panel's refusal to support booster shots for frontline employees. During a news conference on Friday, Walensky stated that authorities will proceed with the "same sense of urgency" when it comes to booster recommendations for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Newsweek via MSN reported.

