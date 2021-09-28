A new book about the Royals claims a group of Manchester University students intended to kidnap Prince Charles and keep him for ransom. The plan by Manchester University students was "nearly worthy of professional kidnappers," according to Royal writers Richard Aldrich and Rory Cormac.

Writers stated in an excerpt from the book that when Prince Charles was studying at Cambridge, his Special Branch guards would follow him in a "rather beaten-up Land Rover at a reasonable distance".

Royal writers Richard Aldrich and Rory Cormac claim in their upcoming book that police intelligence had known of the scheme, which was "nearly worthy of professional kidnappers."

Prince Charles almost kidnapped

The accusations are made in a new book called The Secret Royals: Spying and the Crown, from Victoria to Diana, which is due out next month.

From Queen Victoria's reign until Princess Diana's death, the book explores the relationship between the Royal Family and the intelligence establishment.

When Prince Charles was studying at Cambridge, his Special Branch guards would follow him in a quite beaten-up old Land Rover at a reasonable distance, MIRROR reported.

The writers went on to say that the Manchester group had rented a "getaway car" and set up a safe home for their alleged victim. The mob was described by police as a "squad of Amazons" who were ready to cart Prince Charles off bodily.

The Secret Royals: Spying and the Crown, from Victoria to Diana, makes the fresh accusations. This isn't the first time a member of the Royal Family has been threatened with abduction, Express.co reported.

The Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, and her husband, Captain Mark Phillips, were the targets of a kidnapping attempt in 1974.

On their way back from a charity function, Anne, her husband, and her security were driving along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace. After their 1973 wedding, the couple's marriage was still in its infancy.

Protecting the royals

When Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage was breaking apart - and the couple was cheating on each other - life was made difficult for the security officers attempting to protect them. Given that the Prince and Princess of Wales were constantly escorted, security and wild sexuality sat uneasily together.

Prince Charles was usually accompanied by Colin Trimming, a Special Branch member, as he drove his Aston Martin the 17 miles from Highgrove, their country residence in Gloucestershire, to meet Camilla Parker Bowles at Middlewick House.

Princess Diana's security guard slept downstairs on the sofa while the couple were upstairs visiting James Hewitt at his mother's home in the West Country.

When Diana first met Hewitt in Devon, she would want to be left off for the weekend and then vanish. Her police protection officers were devoted and discreet, but they were also terrified, knowing that if anything happened to her, their jobs would be jeopardized.

Hewitt, fortunately, was more reasonable than Princess Diana, and he was quickly co-opted by the protection personnel, who found him to be extremely security conscious, as per Daily Mail.

