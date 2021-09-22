The UK's gas crisis is part of a larger global natural gas phenomenon, with prices skyrocketing and businesses unsure of how to respond. Europe and North America are aiming to transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy sources.

Gas prices in the United Kingdom rose to €291.18 ($340.22) per megawatt-hour on Monday and are anticipated to rise to €1,083.78 ($1266.29) if the trend continues.

Wholesale energy costs jumped by 70% in August, according to OGUK, the UK national group for the oil and gas sector. With North Sea output predicted to drop by half by 2027, the UK's reliance on imports is anticipated to increase, even more, accelerating this trend, as per Yahoo Finance.

UK energy companies collapse

The UK gas sector has been struck particularly hard as gas prices rise across Europe, hitting their highest levels since 2014.

Greater rivalry for natural gas supplies between Europe and Asia, disruptions at US production plants following Hurricane Ida, and tougher carbon market restrictions within the EU are all important factors to the trend.

Furthermore, due to an exceptionally harsh European winter and the strong energy demand rebound observed with the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, gas supplies have already drained more quickly this year.

As the market continues to be battered by rising gas costs, Avro Energy and Green have become the latest energy companies to go out of business. Ofgem stated that the 580,000 residential gas and electricity customers of Avro and the 255,000 homes of Green will be protected.

Per Daily Mail, customers should wait to be contacted by their new provider, according to the regulator, who will pick a new supplier for the homes. Up to one-fourth of UK households rely on wholesale suppliers who aren't "hedged" against market swings, leaving them vulnerable.

Gas wholesale costs have risen by 250 percent since the beginning of the year and by 70% since August, implying that these vulnerable businesses are buying energy for less than they offer it to consumers.

Read Also: China's Xi Jinping Vows To Halt Building Coal-Burning Power Plants Abroad Ahead of Climate Talks

UK gas fragility revealed over global fuel prices

Igloo Energy started steps today to hire Alvarez & Marsal as administrators for probable insolvency. Bulb, which has 1.7 million customers, is looking for further private funding.

However, it protects itself from growing energy costs by agreeing on contracts in advance. Nine companies have gone out of business so far this year, with the director of the energy regulator, Ofgem, warning that more are likely to follow, putting "far over" hundreds of thousands of consumers in jeopardy.

Customers should expect years of rising gas prices, according to the Energy Secretary. Top Tory Kwasi Kwarteng expressed concern that recent wholesale cost hikes, which have resulted in cost increases for electricity companies, might continue.

And rising costs are expected to lead to increased family bills. Spain has placed a charge on "the generators and dealers who are earning very significant profits" to support consumer protections, according to Darren Jones, chairman of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee.

Tens of millions of pounds in taxpayer funds may be used to cover the running costs of a big US-owned fertilizer company that emits massive volumes of carbon dioxide as a by-product. MPs had already heard from the Government and Ofgem that the industry has been unstable for at least two years.

Emma Pinchbeck, Chief of Energy UK, said a short-term crisis caused by rising gas prices has highlighted certain flaws in the UK system and warned that even well-run companies might go bankrupt, MIRROR reported.

Related Article: Scientists Mark 2020 as Hottest Year in the UK; Climate Change Expected to Have Devastating Effects Worldwide



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.