On the day Gabby Petito was last seen alive, Brian Laundrie was apparently involved in an intense dispute with a waitress at a Wyoming restaurant.

Nina Celie Angelo of New Orleans claimed she and her boyfriend were visiting the state on August 27 when they stopped for lunch at Merry Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson Hole, between 1 and 2 p.m.

During an altercation about the bill, witnesses claim that an "aggressive" Brian Laundrie berated staff at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Wyoming, leading girlfriend Gabby Petito to apologize for his conduct only days before she vanished.

Witness recalled Brian Laundrie's aggressive argument with restaurant staff

During an interview, Nina Celie Angelo of New Orleans recalled the incident at Jackson Hole on August 27. Angelo, a photographer, was with her boyfriend, Matthew England, a financial adviser, when they stopped for lunch at Merry Piglets between 1 and 2 p.m.

In late August, the couple traveled to Wyoming to attend a wedding. They overheard a heated conversation in which another diner was heard yelling at wait staff in what looked to be an altercation about the check while dining at the restaurant.

The individual involved in the argument had aggressive body language, according to Angelo. She claims the man left the restaurant and returned four times. After then, the man's companion entered the restaurant and apologized to the wait staff for his actions, Daily Mail reported.

Officials have verified that a corpse discovered near Grand Teton National Park over the weekend belonged to Gabby Petito and that she died of homicide. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, are unknown, and no charges have been filed.

Laundrie's parents, who reported him missing in a swampy preserve area near their North Port, Florida, home last week, might be affected by the warrant. The FBI went to Laundrie's parents' home in North Port on Monday and took numerous boxes out of the house, as well as a car that neighbors said Laundrie's mother usually drove, as per ABC Chicago.

Brian Laundrie may have misled his family

Since September 14, Laundrie has been missing. According to his family, he traveled to Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, who reported him missing on Friday.

According to a search-and-rescue expert, Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, may have misled his family about his location and "maybe almost anywhere." Chris Boyer, executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue, said there's a potential Laundrie misled his family about where he was going.

Boyer went on to say that the fact that Laundrie vanished three days before his family reported him missing posed a significant problem for authorities.

According to Boyer, police may be looking into Laundrie's digital trail, which includes any efforts to contact individuals from his smartphone since he went missing, as well as any search history that may lead to his whereabouts.

Laundrie has not been charged with any wrongdoing. After he returned from a cross-country road trip without Gabby Petito this month, he was declared a person of interest in Petito's missing-person investigation. The FBI discovered Petito's body in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Boyer said if Laundrie was in Carlton Reserve, it'd be difficult for police to find him because much of the park is underwater, making it difficult for officers to walk around the area. He said that police would likely use boats and drones to search the reserve along with on-foot search teams.

Per Insider, the search in Carlton Reserve resumed on Wednesday, with authorities enlisting the help of dive teams. The presence of divers does not necessarily indicate that authorities are looking for a corpse; they may alternatively be looking for personal things that Laundrie may have discarded in the water.

