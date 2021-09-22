Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been sparking wedding rumors amid Virginia Roberts Giuffre's sexual abuse claims.

According to Cheat Sheet, Prince Andrew is thinking about remarrying his ex-wife so that he can invoke the Marital Communications Privilege. However, it's not as easy as it seems.

What is the Marital Communications Privilege?

The Royal Observer explained that the Marital Communications Privilege prevents any communication between husband and wife from being disclosed publicly. This means that either party may prevent the other from testifying against them in a civil or criminal matter.

This has reportedly led royal fans to believe that Prince Andrew wants to wed Ferguson again so that if she knows anything about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Giuffre, she won't testify against him.

However, Cheat Sheet stressed that marriage is not necessary to invoke this right. Even divorced couples are protected from testifying against each other following the end of their marriage.

Sarah Ferguson unlikely to testify against Prince Andrew

But with or without the Marital Communications Privilege, there's no way that Ferguson would testify against her ex-husband. After all, the former royal has been very loyal to Prince Andrew.

Even though they've been divorced since 1996, Fergie continues to praise her ex-husband. She has also stressed that she believes Prince Andrew and doesn't think he's capable of sexually abusing underage girls.

During an interview on the British TV show Lorraine, Ferguson called Prince Andrew a good and gentle man per Royal News Channel via Youtube.

And while speaking with Polsat News, the mom of two said that she remains faithful to her wedding vows from 1986. Even though Ferguson is not legally married to Prince Andrew, she believes her heart is still committed to her ex-husband.

"I kept my commitment, no matter what. People said: 'You got divorced.' They don't know how I feel. Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation," she told Polsat News.

Read Also: Prince Andrew Faces Mounting Pressure In Sexual Assault Lawsuit; Duke Remains Hiding, Misses Meeting New Granddaughter

Does Prince Andrew have sovereign immunity?

Meanwhile, royal fans are also wondering whether Prince Andrew has sovereign immunity; that's why he still hasn't spoken with law enforcement.

Sovereign immunity means that civil and criminal proceedings cannot be taken against an individual under UK law.

However, Prince Andrew doesn't have sovereign immunity. And his decision not to talk to law enforcement could be at the advice of his lawyers.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre files civil case against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew was accused of sexually abusing Giuffre when she was still a minor. The victim previously claimed that she met Prince Andrew through Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the BBC, Giuffre officially filed a civil case against Prince Andrew in the United States last month. Giuffre stayed true to her previous claims that Prince Andrew engaged in sexual acts without her consent in her filing. Giuffre also said that the Duke of York was aware that she was a victim of sex trafficking.

Prince Andrew has not commented on Giuffre's filing as of this writing.

Related Article: Prince Andrew's Lawyers Claim He Has Not Received Legal Papers As US Court Hold Pre-Trial Hearing Over Sex Abuse Allegations

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.