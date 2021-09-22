Ancient City Tall el-Hammam could be 'Biblical Sodom' caused by a Tunguska-like event about 3,600 years ago. More than often, the real stories of the ancient past, like in the bible, actually is the fact; discovery of proof bears out this fact.

If the proof is correct and Tell el-Hamman is indeed the sister city of Gomorrah, then one of the mysteries written in the holy book is not fiction.

Of course, the discussion and other opposing ideas will not agree with the study, except if the evidence is unquestioned, a mystery is solved.

Remains of Tall el-Hammam similar to destruction of Sodom account

The destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, alleged Tall el-Hammam, is based on echoes of how asteroids have pelted the earth in the past. Scientists pin the destruction on atmospheric explosion caused by a Tunguska-like explosion which generates heat that would have been like events in the bible, reported the Daily Mail.

Study authors worldwide, with UC Santa Barbara that found pottery pieces that were glassed on the outer part, with mudbricks that bubbled and building materials that were melted. The surfaces in the locale located in the Jordan Valley have marked a 5-foot-deep burn.

Tunguska in 1908, there was an asteroid explosion that leveled forests in Siberia. Along with a concussive shockwave, it came with an anomalously high-temperature event, burning everything. The technology could not generate heat until now, noted Forbes.

One of the study members, James Kennett, remarked the melted down pottery and others was done by the excessive heat of 2,000 degrees Celsius or more. The ancient City Tall el-Hammam could be 'Biblical Sodom' where they found the artifacts.

Read Also: Asteroid Strike May Threaten Future Settlers on Mars, NASA Says

What transpired 3,600 years ago in Tunguska was the detonation of a 12-megaton airburst, when the meteor about 56-60 meters got too close and went boom in the eastern Siberia taiga.

Airburst resulted in massive destruction

Tall el-Hammam and its inhabitants never had a chain. The heat quickly roasted anything uncovered. Survival was very slim for anything outside that day. Only the second ancient city was wiped out by a cosmic even, like the Abu Hureyra settlement in Syria about 12,800 years ago.

Archeologists said the devastation on the city likened to Sodom was blasted to the ground, a palace and its wall were knocked down, mentioned in the research. Human remains were found with the skull and bones broken like a force on their soft bodies, said the scientists. A skull found was colored orange and might have been flash roasted at 200 degrees Celsius.

Kennett added that bits of the asteroid were found with iron and silica spherules in the soil, with metals melted in the heat. He added that quartz was found, which indicated incredible heat and pressure; even sand grains cracked due to the force. Quartz was damage which shows it was devastating to everyone on that day.

Also found in the burnt layer were diamonoids that are tiny diamonds. Another is that salt was thrown up by the impact as well. The result transferred even the salt of the Dead Sea to Jericho and Tall-Nimrim.

Ancient City Tall el-Hammam could be 'Biblical Sodom' that was devastated those humans left the lower Jordan Valley rendered infection by events. Results are in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Related Article: Early Earth Was Regularly Struck by City-Size Asteroids for a Few Billion Years After Its Formation

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.