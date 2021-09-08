Hunter Biden's artwork is in the crosshairs of the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, as the president's son seeks to make millions in the art world.

"It is the Oversight Committee's responsibility to scrutinize Mr. Biden's business activities because he chooses to conduct them in the most murky and corrupt corners of international affairs," said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) in a letter obtained by The NY Post on Tuesday.

Hunter Biden's New York art dealer, George Berges, is putting exorbitant price tags on the pieces, much above what Hunter feels they would earn, according to Comer. Because he is the president's son, Hunter Biden understands that purchasers would pay exaggerated rates for his paintings, he said. Berges, who previously stated that he intended to be the art world's leader in China, is selling the works of the nascent artist Hunter Biden for $75,000 to $500,000.

Berges' agreement with the White House to keep purchasers unidentified - even from Hunter - offers additional obscurity for the buyers of Biden's artworks, according to the lawmaker. Hunter's ambition to start a new career by selling his artwork at Berges' SoHo gallery in October was also questioned by the Republican, the NY Post reported. ​

President's son aspires to make money through his artworks

Comer concluded the letter by requesting that Berges turn over information to the committee about the dealings from November of last year to the present, including who bought what pieces and who attended Hunter Biden's art shows, to assist the committee with its investigation of possible undue White House influence.

Hunter Biden's art deals have drawn criticism because of the ethical dilemma the White House has created by permitting the anonymous selling of the artwork.

Anyone wealthy enough - including, possibly, American foes - might use the anonymous sales of the president's son's artwork to buy their way into the Biden family's and the President's good graces.

Per Daily Mail, Hunter Biden's artwork will be sold anonymously following exhibits in Los Angeles and New York City's renowned SoHo district, both of which Hunter will visit. The 51-year-old recovered drug addict's creative debut has been marred by ethical questions about whether prospective purchasers would spend half a million dollars merely to obtain entry to the White House.

In a 2015 interview with Resident, Berges stated that he aspired to be the art world's leader in China. One New York art expert told Comer in the letter that the hype around Hunter's debut is disrespectful because it makes it appear as anybody could accomplish it. Bergès has justified his high assessments by claiming that money alone cannot determine an artist's worth.

Hunter Biden arrest rumor

Previously, President Joe Biden's son has been the target of unfounded social media conspiracy theories. According to a website called Real Raw News, the US military detained Hunter Biden on Monday morning at Washington Dulles International Airport. He was allegedly coming from Dubai with "two underage female companions and many kilograms of crack cocaine."

According to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics service, the article received over 1,200 shares on Facebook in only three days. It has also sparked a surge of social media messages reiterating its allegations. Biden's taxes and international business dealings have drawn significant investigation, notably his service on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm while his father was vice president. He's also been candid about his drug and alcohol abuse.

Hunter Biden, on the other hand, has not been arrested. Real Raw News has made false allegations about the military detaining high-profile politicians and other public figures on several occasions. That story is linked to the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory.

The president's son being detained at a major international airport would create international headlines. However, no credible news organizations have reported that Hunter Biden is in custody, according to USA TODAY.

The website "contains comedy, parody, and satire," as per a notice from Real Raw News. But there's nothing in the Hunter Biden article that suggests it's satirical. Real Raw News has previously produced fabricated news articles about famous people being detained.

