After rejecting certain foreign COVID-19 vaccines given under the United Nations-backed immunization program, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un instructed authorities to launch a harsher epidemic prevention campaign in "our style."

Kim Jong Un remarked during a Politburo meeting on Thursday that authorities must keep in mind that epidemic prevention is a job of extreme significance that must not be relaxed even for a second, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim Jong Un wants to fight COVID-19 in "our style"

He called for "further rounding out our style epidemic prevention system," while emphasizing the necessity for material and technological means of virus prevention and boosting health worker qualifications.

The dictator has previously warned North Koreans to expect extended COVID-19 restrictions, implying that the country's borders will remain blocked despite worsening economic and food situations. North Korea has utilized strict quarantines and border restrictions to avoid breakouts since the pandemic began though its claim that it is virus-free is generally disputed, Washington Times reported.

North Korea suggested that their allotment of roughly 3 million Sinovac vaccines be given to severely impacted nations instead, according to UNICEF, which procures and distributes vaccines on behalf of the COVAX distribution program. AstraZeneca shots were also supposed to be delivered to North Korea via COVAX, but they were delayed.

Some analysts believe North Korea is skeptical of Sinovac's efficacy and the unusual blood clots found in some AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, as per The NY Post. Pyongyang is likely hoping to obtain more potent COVAX jabs, according to Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Seoul's Ewha Women's University.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently urged North Korea to "take all necessary steps, including via international collaboration and support, to ensure that all individuals, without discrimination, have access to COVID-19 vaccines."

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un called for further measures to avoid natural catastrophes from wreaking havoc on the economy, which has already been pummeled by international sanctions and self-imposed border and travel restrictions intended at averting a COVID-19 outbreak.

North Korean leader orders his officials to act against food shortages, climate change

Per BBC News, Kim Jong Un also urged his officials to address food shortages and warned of the dangers of climate change. Last year's typhoons wreaked havoc on important crops, and weeks of dryness followed by strong monsoon rains have done the same this year.

He called for action to combat the "abnormal climate" and urged the government to address drought and flooding. On Thursday, he made the remarks in an address to the governing party's Politburo.

Kim Jong Un stated that the "danger" of climate change has increased in recent years, and that urgent action was required. "River improvement, afforestation for erosion control, dyke maintenance, and tide embankment projects," the dictator said, emphasizing the need of improving the country's flood management infrastructure.

Apart from natural catastrophes, international sanctions, as well as border restrictions and severe lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have impacted negatively on North Korea's economy. Although no COVID-19 cases have been recorded, North Korea has closed its borders and imposed curfews.

