Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is asking for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to be impeached, as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi's removal.

The blame starts at the top with Biden and his hand-picked vice president, who bragged that she was right there making the same bad choices, Lauren Boebert said during a news conference on Tuesday. The departure of the last US soldiers from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war compelled the Colorado Congresswoman to blurt out fiery remarks. Biden has been chastised for how the withdrawal was carried out.

Boebert's remark about Harris bragging appears to be a reference to the vice president telling CNN's Dana Bash in April that she was the last person in the room when Biden decided to pull US troops out of Afghanistan. The president should resign or be impeached, according to several Republican legislators. Rep. Jeff Duncan stated last week that he will join Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in co-sponsoring articles of impeachment against Biden, as per the IJR.

GOP caucus discusses Biden's impeachment

According to Politico, the caucus recently debated whether to officially call for Biden's impeachment, with some members "not ready to commit" just yet. Before sending this message to fellow Republicans, Boebert stated she hoped a couple of Democrats would join them.

Boebert referred to the constitution's 25th Amendment, which empowers the vice president and cabinet members to vote to remove a president who is unable to carry out his or her duties. Biden chose Harris as his running mate, but the Democratic National Convention endorsed her decision, and her name appeared on ballots across the country.

The Washington Post reports Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned the country on Monday that less than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan and want to leave, was on vacation in the Hamptons shortly before Kabul crumbled. The Freedom Caucus, of which Boebert is a member, has already written to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, urging him to move to vacate the chair, which may end in a vote to remove Pelosi.

Republicans ask to maintain US troops in Afghanistan

They demanded that the mechanism be used to terminate Pelosi's "authoritarian control" in July after she snubbed two Republican nominees for a select committee investigating the Capitol incident on January 6. However, the GOP conference would have to support the proposal for it to be given privileged consideration.

The greater impairment is Democratic control of the House, which would probably defeat any attempt by the GOP to oust Nancy Pelosi. This is why any attempt to impeach Biden is mostly symbolic for the time being - though that may change if Republicans take control of the House after the 2022 elections.

Per Daily Mail, if Boebert's attempts are successful in the 50-50 Senate, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president pro tempore, would be the next in line. A day after the Pentagon reported that the final soldier had flown out of Kabul airport, House Republicans requested a vote on legislation that would maintain US forces in Afghanistan until all Americans were rescued.

During the House's summer vacation, around 20 people, including Afghan war veterans, attended a brief House session in a failed attempt to pass a measure delaying the pullout. Following that, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stated that the bill would ensure that a Taliban government was not recognized and that there was a plan in place to rescue up to 200 Americans believed to have been left behind by the State Department.

