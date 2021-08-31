In the 2019 Democrat Presidential debate, Joe Biden gave confusing answers to the Afghan problem and is clueless about Afghanistan. He never read up on understanding the solution to that problem, which surmises what is happening now.

Political commentator Zack Beauchamp said then ex-Obama VP gave very confusing answers to questions posed in the debate. Many of his contemporaries in the Obama administration said that Biden had not gotten any decision on foreign policy correct.

Biden's vague answer depicts his confusion

The Afghan withdrawal is the deficiency of the Biden administration that tried to spin all his officials' truth of catastrophic failure. He would even blame Trump that backfired fast, reported the Express UK.

The perception that the Taliban outmaneuvered him and dictated their terms culminated in the suicide bomber attack of ISIS-K, which claimed the lives of 179 Afghanis at least, with 13 US soldiers and two Brits last Thursday. The bomber snuck in the crowd and blew up in the middle of the mass of people in the airport. The US said that more retaliatory attacks would come before the August 31 deadline to make up for the terrible bombing. Touting that ISIS-K will be targeted by the US, despite almost no intel on the ground that amounts to nothing.

Suspicions about the mental sharpness of the US leader have been doubted, like when Biden is clueless about Afghanistan, but the debacle only exposed more his failed mental acuity. Politicians from his party and UK politician have attacked if he is genuinely mentally onboard for the rigors of the US presidency.

Donald Trump has mocked Joe Biden's propensity to fall asleep in a crucial meeting. He dubbed his opponent "Sleepy Joe" that drew heckles in the 2020 US elections, cited the Sun UK.

During the 2019 Democrat Presidential debate to choose the next candidate for the 2020 election, the commentator said that the ex-VP had mistaken and confused statements compared to Bernie Sanders, 79, and Elizabeth Warren, 72; all were in their 70s.

Political commentators doubts Biden's mental sharpness

The political commentator, Zach Beauchamp of Vox, remarked that ex-VP had no cognizance of getting troops out of Iraq or Afghanistan and was very cryptic.

Biden's answer to the Afghanistan dilemma was not clear, mentioning counterinsurgency then putting the country together. The answer was unclear and gave no solution like what he does today. Biden called it three different countries, also three counties, then it is three provinces in the east. For a veteran politician, the comment was vague and uninformed.

Beauchamp said it was a vague statement, and the new US leader is just as ambiguous. He added that Afghanistan has three major geographic regions, but the geographic distinctions were not answered.

Steve Saideman, an expert on Afghanistan, said that Biden's answer was strange. Adding that the reference of three regions about getting an agreement is incorrect, noted CDSN RCDS. There are 30 Afghan provinces, not three as claimed, and the US president has mixed up Iraq and Afghanistan. In the 90s, Biden suggested giving the three Islamic religious groups their territory.

Joe Biden is clueless about Afghanistan during the 2019 Democrat Presidential debate, where he gave a cryptic answer. To this day, he is not on the same page as well about the Kabul debacle.

