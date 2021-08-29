In the meeting with Israeli PM Bennett, Joe Biden seems to doze off during the discussion. This is one of the reasons why he was called 'Sleepy Joe' by Donald Trump in one of his speeches that ridiculed his opponent.

Last Friday, the one-on-one meeting with Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett was important because it covered the Iran nuclear deal, which was supposed to get his undivided attention.Instead, another of these critical moments was that he lost track of what his guest was stressing about.

Biden doze off during meeting with Bennett

This is the first time the two leaders met after Benjamin Netanyahu was replaced by Naftali Bennet, who has the same stand on the nuclear deal with Iran. Reportedly, the goal of the Israeli PM is to persuade that the US president to abandon any talks with the Iranian regime, noted the Express UK.

Historically, Barack Obama started the deal but was thrown out the window by President Donald Trump, who charged that the agreement was violated. Iranians were not sanctioned by Obama, who still enriched weapons-grade uranium.

During the meeting, Bennett was talking to Joe Biden, who seemed to be asleep during the vital discussion. The US leader wore a face mask with his hands together and appeared 'sleepy' in crucial parts of the meeting. Sitting in the chair, he closed his eyes, and his head dropped while his counterpart explained the importance of US-Israeli ties. Even if Jen Psaki gives a reason for it, Joe Biden seems to doze off, and that was evident.

Bennett had to continue what he was saying to an allegedly half-asleep US president. The Israeli PM was fleshing out the two nations' history and why it is so critical. He added that both want to do good things and be stronger than ever.

Diplomacy is Biden's first option

Observers noted the US president had no reactions, with eyes closed even as Bennett tried to connect with an eye to eye contact. The silence of the US leader lasted for a disturbing minute and left those seeing what happened wondering if they saw 'Sleepy Joe' snoozing when he should be wide awake. The LBC radio host Maajid Nawaz saw what happened in the video and shared it, asked why Biden was sleeping at such a moment. In a tweet, he said whether the US president was sleeping as the Israeli PM was in mid-sentence, cited FR24.

Last Friday, the US leader told Bennett that diplomacy is the first option; even though the Iran Nuclear Deal is dangerous, it will be revived, not the answer expected, reported Belfast Telegraph. Diplomacy is placed before the Iranians cannot be trusted, and the meeting did not meet the Israeli's PM goal. Biden will apply the same diplomacy with Iran despite its consequences with a hostile Taliban.

When Trump taught Iran a lesson by ending the one-sided nuclear deal by Obama in 2018, Iran has been busy trying to have weapons-grade uranium. The Israelis worry that the Biden administration might ignore the special relationship of the US and Israel.

