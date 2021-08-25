In March, the stimulus check program was announced. The help was a blessing at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the world. The federal government was in charge of its creation.

The following initiative was announced to give cash relief to those in need. The plan's leader was US President Joe Biden. The monetary aid came as a tremendous comfort to the general public.

Many individuals lost their employment as a result of the lockdown. The stimulus check money reduced the financial burden in these instances. The money was used by households to cover their basic expenses.

However, if you are experiencing trouble obtaining your cash, there are solutions available. Let's take a look at some of the ways you may find out where your stimulus check went missing.

Where is my stimulus check?

Those funds (half of either $3,600 or $3,000) will be distributed equally among six checks. On July 15, the first of those six was sent either through direct deposit or paper form. You should have received a direct transfer by now if you were qualified for one of these payments and the IRS has your bank account information, as per BGR.

August 13, September 15, October 15, November 15, and December 15 are the remaining payment dates after July 15. If you total up all six check amounts, you'll get a tax credit for the same amount when you submit your federal taxes the following year.

The second half of your child tax credit will be calculated in this way. For the time being, the increased credit will come to an end. President Biden, on the other hand, has stated that the increased tax credit should be extended for another four years. Some Democrats want to keep it in place indefinitely.

The IRS has updated its Update Portal to make it easier for families to track the progress of their stimulus checks, including a tool that allows parents to easily update their postal addresses for future checks. The deadline to change one's address for September 15 checks is Monday, August 30; beyond that date, the September stimulus check will be mailed as scheduled, and the October payment will be mailed to the new address.

Per National Interest, the IRS Update Portal also allows users to monitor their stimulus checks, see their history, and see if they have attempted to deposit them yet. This is extremely helpful for direct deposit, which the IRS can readily track upon request. Because paper checks are mixed in with other mail and are not prioritized by the USPS, they are more difficult to trace.

To access the portal, you'll need an IRS username and an ID.me account, which will generally require a picture ID. If this information is given, the agency will be able to track a person's payments back to the mailbox.

Read Also: Receive Your Monthly Stimulus Check Faster By Doing This Step Within The Weekend

Stimulus check helpline

Meanwhile, the federal stimulus payments were made in three installments by the IRS. So far, three checks have been sent out: $1200, $600, and $1400. The IRS recently issued the third stimulus check earlier this month. These financial subsidies are intended to help persons in financially difficult situations.

However, not everyone can get their hands on the cash without difficulty. There are a huge number of other people who have yet to get their stimulus check. The IRS has some good news for them. A full report of each eligible individual's check will be available on their website. You may verify the status of the check by logging onto the website.

There is a lot easier method to interact with the website if it appears to be confusing. The IRS Economic Impact Payment hotline is 800-919-9835. People can call the number and speak with their representatives directly. When you call the number, you will be connected to an automated voice assistant. According to Digital Market News, the "Get My Payment" feature is another option to track down your stimulus check.

Related Article: New Stimulus Check: Here's How to Know If You Have Unclaimed Cash in Your State



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.