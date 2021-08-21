A deranged YouTuber went on a killing spree at the supermarket, killing several people and turning the firearm on to himself. The killer wasn't exactly in his right mind and had signs of growing insanity that drove him into one of the oddest murders.

Randy Stair, a YouTuber who had the craziest notions, believed that he would become a cartoon character himself after his death. Sources say that he was obsessed with the Columbine shooting, which could have inspired the shooting spree at the supermarket.

Delusional Stair plans the killing as shown in his uploaded videos

Randy was also called by his online alias, Andrew Blaze. The unexpected triple killing was on the night shift of Weis Markets on the 7th of June in 2017. He had a 12-gauge shotgun which he used to blast his victims, reported the Daily Star.

That night, the killer dispatched his victims with the shotgun he carried. He slew Terry Sterling, 63, Victoria Brong, 26, and Brian Hayes, 47, who all never had a chance to get out.

25-year-old, Randy Stair prepared for the nighttime slaughter, blocked all the exits with auto doors to make sure his intended victims meet their maker, noted CBS News

Kristan Newell, the fourth employee, was wearing headphones that had kept her from hearing the deaths of her co-workers. The CCTV filmed Stair getting close to end Newell, cited WNEP.

The killer watches her back for about five seconds before going to the next supermarket aisle with Newell still unaware.

Read Also: Witchcraft Cult Couple Met Victim via Tinder App, Asphyxiate and Dismembers Her Into 14 Pieces

Stair instead started shooting at the goods rather than his victim, Newell. As she heard the shotgun blast, she ran for dear life, going into the staff room and contacted the police about what was happening. Stair then makes his way to the deli aisle, where he shot himself with the same shotgun.

Severe obsession consumed Stair to carry on the killing

Stair was fascinated by a cartoon character called 'Ember' and would regularly make videos about her while calling her 'Queen.' It only took years for his obsession to become severe.

In the creepy uploads, he was delusional while he talked about joining Ember in death, then an insane idea of becoming a cartoon character when he died.

Many of these videos documented the craziness taking over. Stair looked genuinely mad in his videos on YouTube. In these recordings, he stated he would die and commit suicide, which is all now deleted. It gets worse when he would say that a mass shooting would be nice to do, but authorities took the video down as too grim.

At one point, he uploaded an animated video called 'The Westborough High School Massacre' that had similarities to the Columbine shooting.

He called the Columbine perpetrators Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold heroes in his journal and admired them in his entries. The first line in Stair's journal admired Harris, with the famous quote before Harris started randomly shooting others.

The deranged YouTuber used the same shotgun to kill the three victims, and then he shot himself. Then he can join Ember in the afterlife after the YouTuber went on a killing spree, just as he believed.

One of his online friends recalls getting a suicide letter from Stair on his email and calling on others who are suffering to seek help.

Related Article: Hell in a Cell: Convicted Child Killer and Pedophile Almost Killed by Inmates Who Stab Him

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.