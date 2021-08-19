The eruption of a submarine volcano led to a new Japanese island formed about 745 miles from Tokyo. Some scientists think the newly formed isle will not last long, named Niijima meaning new island in Japanese.

It is about 0.6 miles northward from Minami-Iōtō and Nanpō Islands on the southern side of the Japanese coast in their territorial waters.

Niijima was formed when the eruption of Fukutoku-Okanoba, a submarine volcano, was active since August 13 this year and was discovered back in 1904, reported the Daily Mail.

Niijima formed by Fukutoku-Okanoba's eruption

Based on the Japan Meteorological Agency, the undersea volcanic activity had started on August 13 after ten years. Two days later, the Japanese Coast Guard noticed the newly formed isle, noted Naya nazriya.

Agencies say that the eruption is still ongoing from observation. The Coast Guard warned all navigating ships in the area that there is a danger caused by volcanic debris.

There is suspended matter like pumice stones, caused by the eruption that flows up to 37 miles towards the northwest, cited Japan Meteorological Agency.

The after-effects of the activity are that sailors should watch out for volcanic bombs and abrupt gas eruptions with ash called base surges as the magma heat up the surrounding water.

Sighted new islands in Japanese southern end waters will have geopolitical effects. Should they be classified as land, the authorities will have a right to claim it as part of the territory. This newly formed Japanese island is attracting scientific attention about submarine volcanoes.

Assuming the new isle would not sink under the waves, it would have little effect on expanding the area of Japan's territorial waters or exclusive economic zone. In that case, Niijima is very close to Minami-Iōtō.

This news is not uncommon, as the formation of islands in the pacific is not rare in Japanese waters.

Way back in 2013, one such volcanic activity formed and connected with Nishinoshima to form the shape of Snoopy, the cartoon dog.

Fukutoku-Okanoba's history

The Fukutoku-Okanoba's had prior activity in the Pacific Ocean that did not permanently stay on top of the water, cited Volcano Discovery. Small isles were seen in 1904, 1914, and 1986 eruptions but were all eroded by the sea over time.

Depending on the length of the eruption, Niijima will become a permanent island, as well if the rocks building it up will keep it from eroding.

Islands have a specific rock type that allows being a permanent part of the Pacific landscape, such as ash or volcanic material that will be immune to the weathering of the seas.

If the lava flows for a long time and builds up the isle more enduringly, the landmass will increase from the sea bottom up.

It all depends on the final form the isle will take before the volcanic activity stops and if the consistency for land is forming able to make it more stable.

Continued activity of Fukutoku-Okanoba, adding to the landmass of the newly formed island, might eventually make Niijima a part of the Japanese territory.

