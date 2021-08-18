The new Russian Main Battle Tank (MBT) T-14 Armata is a next-generation tank expected to be one of the best. Although it looks good, it can measure up to its expectations based on what is seen.

Considered on the best features included in a top-line MBT, will it be produced in enough numbers to matter is left to be seen.

Improving anti-tank technology has made even the hardiest MBTS not so secure on the battlefield. The Armata is designed to deal with these conditions.

Next-generation land juggernaut

Based on the Armata Universal Combat Platform, the T-14 that is forty-eight tons, with a top speed of ninety kilometers an hour on roads, is expected to surpass its predecessors, which are less advanced, reported the Nationalist Interest.

Designers built it around an uncrewed turret, armed with a gun which is a smoothbore and autoloader equipped. The caliber is a 125-millimeter 2A82-1M main gun as its main armament.

It is also equipped with a Kord 12.7mm heavy machine gun that is also remotely loaded as an anti-personnel weapon. The newest reactive armor technology on the outer shell, with advanced laser-guided missile capacity, to help it fire accurately with AI targeting systems with digital onboard hardware on board.

It might be updated with directed energy weapons or lasers and even a hypersonic missile facility included in the future.

Emphasis on the Main Battle Tank (MBT) T-14 Armata is better firepower to defeat current armor, with improving protection against anti-tank weapons that will give a NATO MBT a bad day indeed. Looks good that it has all these hot extras, but it will cost more than an ordinary Russian MBT.

One Armata tank will cost less than 4 million dollars, which costs less than an older M1 Abrams tank, cited Military. Getting the dollars and cents to lower cost is a good thing too.

Comparison to Other Tanks, Pricing

Other tanks cost more, like the K2 Black Panther fourth-generation of South Korea worth $8 million, Altay MBT (4th gen) from Turkey is less than $14 million, which is not as competitively priced as the Armata.

Makers of 4th generation tanks spend a lot on research, development, and production that are major factors for its cost. Looking at the new Armata with all the bells and whistles seems a good deal. But, there is more!

Compared to other countries, Russian has $60 billion for its defense budget, but there is a catch to it. Modernization of their armed forces is at the army, navy, and other branches that might not be enough to produce modern weapons noted War on the Rocks.

A total of 2,300 of the new tanks are planned by 2020, but it has not been the case. Since it was first produced, only about 20 pre-production models have been delivered to the Russian Army for trials, and eighty will follow.

It seems the projected number of Main Battle Tank (MBT) T-14 Armata units that should have been delivered in less than agreed.

Many top defense officials have their grievances that older MBTS like T-72, T-80, and T-90 are still capable tanks. Replacing them with T-14 is too rushed! Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told in 2018 that it's better to stick to the budget that works for Russia.

