A Russian climber who got trapped and died in Veryovkina Cave in one of Georgia's deepest gave way to finding a missing person about nine months ago. He got in an accident that led to his death and being left in the cave for months for cavers to recover only now.

Sergei Kozeev, a resident of Sochi, disappeared and was reported as missing in November.

Later, a group of Russian cavers reported to Abkhazia's Ministry of Emergency Situations that they discovered the body on August 3. His body was found about 1.3 miles deep in the cave.

A corpse hanging deep in the Veryovkina Cave

Until the discovery of the cavers in one of their trips, Kozeev remained missing. He was trapped in one of the deepest caves in Georgia, which explains why it took time to find the remains.

An expedition to get the corpse enlisted about 100 climbers to all assist in the difficult task of recovering his remains in such a profound depth inside the cave in the Abkhazia region, reported the Daily Mail.

Those who stumbled on the corpse of Koseev first saw his stuff and came across the body as they got deeper. Eventually, the group saw the dead man hanging from a rope about 1,100 meters into 1.3 miles deep in the enormous cave, cited MSN.

Getting pictures from the deceased mobile phone, the Union of Cavers asked the missing person's organization Lisa Alert to identify the trapped corpse. This Russian climber ended up trapped and died in Veryovkina Cave.

Evgeny Snetkov, a member of the Board of the Union of Cavers, spoke to Radio Sputnik that the deceased climber is a tourist who made a grave mistake that cost his life. The cave was too much for him, and he died, noted Newstral.

One of the reasons why many get into trouble in going down into Veryovkina Cave is going solo, which is a serious violation of safety rules.

Snetkov said the deceased is a multi-tourist who does various sports, not specializing in one only. Koseev was into caving, but his biggest mistake that cost his life is going into the wrong cave, Snetkov added.

More thoughts about why the Russian died

The caver said that Kozeev died after he fell a long way, but some said the caver died because of hypothermia that froze him in the cave's frigid 3-4 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Snetkov then said it would be a challenging and dangerous task to get the body from deep inside the cave. But if the cavers are allowed, they can figure out how to get it done.

Kozeev's wife has intervened and asked the Abkhaz authorities to retrieve her husband's corpse. Cavers have been allowed via the wife's request.

The cave is found in Abkhazia, a part of the South Caucasus, but Georgia says the state with South Ossetia is under Russian occupation, but they are independent states.

Veryovkina is located in the Gagra ridge in Abkhazia, which has the most profound depth of any cave and its dangers that experts should tackle.

The Russian climber, Koseev, should have not even tried it in the first place, or he would not be trapped and died in Veryovkina Cave.

