The Royal Family's Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit filed by an alleged victim of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Monday, which claims that the 61-year-old sexually abused her inside Epstein's Manhattan mansion and several other areas when she was under 18 years old.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the accuser, filed the lawsuit nearly two years after the convicted sex offender was found dead inside his jail cell in New York. The filing also comes days before the expiration of a New York state law that allows alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse to file against their alleged assailants.

Prince Andrew's Alleged Sexual Crimes

David Boies, chairman of Boies, Schiller Flexner LLP, and Giuffre acting attorney, said that if his client failed to file a complaint now, she would be allowing the royal family member to escape accountability for his actions. He added that Virginia was working to avoid situations where rich and powerful individuals go scot-free, ABC News reported.

Giuffre's lawsuit against Prince Andrew seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and claims that the royal family member committed sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The complaint noted that the accused used his wealth, power, position, and connections to abuse a "frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her" 20 years ago.

In a statement, the accuser said the powerful and rich should not be exempted from being held responsible for their actions. Giuffre said she hoped that other victims will be able to avoid living in silence and fear by reclaiming their lives by speaking out and demanding justice for their assailants.

Read Also: Biden Administration Pushes Another Sanction on Defiant Belarus Dictator Lukashenko Regime

Giuffre filed the lawsuit under the Child Victims Act which went into effect in August 2019 and included a deadline for victims to file their claims against their abusers by next Saturday. Prince Andrew's representatives declined to comment regarding the case when asked for comments, NBC News reported.

Prince Andrew's accuser repeatedly accused Epstein, his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and the royal family member of sexual abuse. The lawsuit is the first time Giuffre has confronted the prince in a formal setting. The complaint puts more pressure on the royal family member despite being out of reach of the courts.

Taking Responsibility for their Actions

In a statement, Giuffre said she did not make the decision lightly or in haste, saying she is a mother and a wife who puts her family first. She said her actions will further subject her to attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates. However, the victim said that if she did not pursue the lawsuit, she would be letting her family and other victims down.

Prince Andrew said during an interview in 2019 that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, "It didn't happen." The royal family member said he had no recollection of even meeting his accuser, saying there were many facts that were twisted about Giuffre's statements.

"I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened," Prince Andrew said, who has been blasted for the interview for allegedly being insensitive to Epstein's victims. The royal family member later quit his royal duties, the Associated Press reported.



Related Article: Did Bill Gates Publicly Express his Regret in Meeting Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.