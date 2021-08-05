One of the solutions to the US Navy's dilemma is small submarines over the more expensive ones. Some designer think this is the best solution to consider how to increase the number of subs.

The Navy is planning for a subsequent class submarine class, another high-tech and costly boat to replace the Virginia-class vessels which the Navy is now acquiring.

An expected time for these boats to be made is in the early 2030s, which is different from a mere upgrade of a new submarine.

Are smaller subs better?

According to James Holmes, who is linked to the Naval War College, located in Rhode Island, the Navy's subs might need in the 2030s, and further will not resemble the boats that the fleet needs in 2019, reported the National Interest.

It might be less massive, work with robot vessels, and not need a nuclear engine. This means the USN will finally use diesel-electric submarines instead, which will mean new ways to fight for the Navy and more tactics, cited Yahoo.

The use of standoff weapons and the distance it can attack with robot drones, develop surface and subsurface vehicles, and land forces with new capabilities. It also affects how underwater combat is done too.

The USN is supposed to have 65 subs, which are all nuclear power, in 2021. About 14 of these are Ohio class ICBM submarines, but the new Columbia Class will replace 12, noted War is Boring.

Forbes stated the Navy says the number of boats will be 52 in 2022, less than 12 compared to 2021, but what replaces the two subs left when the Columbia is service has no news yet.

What are these classes?

The naval branch plans to replace these with a new "huge capacity boat" by the 2030s. The Navy might design no small submarines.

Read Also: US Maritime Force Gets Serious, Naval Top Gun School for Submariners Established to Improve Tactics for Undersea Warfare

In the naval inventory are 1980's Los Angeles-class attack submarines, three sub-hunter 1990s the Seawolf, and 13 new Virginia-class boats. In 2017, plans were made to update the Virginia subs to last until the 2040s.

A 30-year shipbuilding plan introduces some change instead of updating an older sub. The sailing section plans to build a brand-new attack submarine designated as the SSN (X).

The new boat would succeed the Seawolves and older Virginias in service in 2034. Through that time, the remaining Los Angeles-class ships will be at the breakers.

A new type would reportedly be more extensive than Virginia, which has an 8,000-ton displacement, closer to the 9,000-ton displacement of the older Seawolf class.

According to a government report, a next-gen sub will be faster, more silent, and has more torpedoes than an older attack sub.

This might be the wrong approach because the planners should develop the right boat for the environment it will operate. United States military doctrine advocates restricting Asia's first island chain to maritime mobility to deter and put pressure on China.

What better vessel to linger across the island chain, depriving PLA ships access, than with a torpedo-and missile-armed submarine?

It might chart a route and decline underwater force by developing strategies and tactics that take full advantage of smaller, conventional submarines.

Small submarines for the US Navy might be the answer to get a more sizable underwater fleet in a shorter time.

Related Article: SSN-21 Sea Wolf-class: American-Made Soviet Typhoon ICBM Hunters

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.