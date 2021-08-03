The US Border Patrol (USBP) let over 50,000 undocumented immigrants into the US without notice to appear in court due to Biden administration's policy. According to Border Patrol, only 13% of the freed illegal immigrants bothered to show up at a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office.

The Biden administration has begun its first significant restructuring of ICE operations. The adjustment separates the agency's detention activities into two divisions; one dedicated only to the management of freed migrants. The custodial management division formerly oversaw migrants in detention and those released into communities while awaiting deportation procedures.

Biden administration urges to eliminate immigration enforcement

According to an official ICE notification reviewed by The Washington Times, that second group will now have the non-detained management division. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees predict an "expansion" of migrants whose deportation cases are pending, said Corey A. Price, acting executive associate director.

The message did not specify personnel numbers, but former ICE Chief of Staff Jon Feere claimed the agency's custody workload had decreased significantly that implies many detainees can be moved. He anticipated the Congress, controlled by Democrats, will be willing to contribute funds if more migrants can be freed.

This is entirely due to the Biden administration's decision to eliminate any form of immigration enforcement at the border. Most of these decisions were made in response to the Trump administration's border crackdown during the 2019 crisis, Immigration Reform reported.

The Migrant Protection Protocols, often known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, was terminated by the Biden administration. The US was removed from safe third-country asylum accords with El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. President Joe Biden also signed spending legislation that reduced considerable funds for ICE and CBP, making it impossible for them to carry out their congressionally mandated missions.

Political appointees inside the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have also reinstated the Obama-era practice of releasing illegal aliens into the interior with a notice to appear in court. They were merely ordered to report to an ICE office in the case of the Biden administration.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have made the dangerous and life-threatening journey to the southern border due to this news reaching beyond the boundaries. The present increase of persons attempting to cross the border illegally will only expand unless substantial changes are made to the immigration policy.

Public health rule remains amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border

The Biden administration has opted to keep the public health regulation that has allowed it to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants in place for the time being. However, the number of migrants crossing the southern border increases, and the pandemic is far from over.

The decision, which was verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, was a shift by the Biden administration, planning to begin removing the regulation this summer, more than a year after the Trump administration imposed it. According to the CDC, allowing non-citizens to cross the border from either Mexico or Canada creates a severe risk of the coronavirus spreading further.

Biden has come under intense pressure for months from some Democrats and supporters of more liberal immigration policies to lift the rule, which critics say has been employed less to protect public health than as a politically defensible way to limit immigration.

Per NY Times, the recent emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant has supported the case the public health law, Title 42, which is needed to keep the coronavirus under control. The rapid spread of the virus comes as border officials are so overburdened by the country's steady rate of illegal migration that they fear a humanitarian disaster if the restriction is lifted, allowing more people in.

