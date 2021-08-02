Kim Yo-jong called the South Korea-US Drills as not helping foster relations. He asserted that the drills should be suspended as they are not going to help in fostering better trust between the two Koreas.

If South Korea wants to allow an atmosphere for better relations, any hope of reconciliation is possible.

She has been critical of South Korea and has officiated actions that demonstrated her resolve in citing displeasing activities at the border.

Kim Jong Un's terminator sister

Last Sunday, she made it clear that her brother Kim Jong Un has confidence in her actions. Declaring the upcoming military exercises between the US and Korea is a wrong more for leaders in South Korea, reported The Independent.

After a long hiatus in the two Koreas' relations, channels were opened recently; and keeping it status quo is important.

The comment was given by Kim Jong Un's sister, which had been carried by state media. It also seemed to be directed primarily at South Korea.

North Korea's choice to reinstate lines of communication is targeted at forcing Seoul to persuade Washington to make compromises while nuclear diplomacy continues to remain a stalemate.

She added that the South is going to conduct the exercises despite the negative effects they will have on relations.

Furthermore, Kim Yo-Jong thinks the South Korea-US Drills unwanted precedent which severely contradicts the will of the top leaders of the North and South who want a step taken towards rebuilding mutual understanding. This further complicates the North-South current relationship in its future path, noted CNBC.

Another statement said that the leadership and military will be monitoring carefully to see if South Korea performs hostile war maneuvers in August or makes other bold actions.

Drills are not okay with her

Periodic drills involving Seoul and Washington have long been a subject of antagonism in the Korean peninsula as North Korea is blaming the South for preparing an invasion and reacting with missile testing. Neither South Korea nor the United States have claimed that their maneuvers are defensive in nature.

On the contrary, the US and Seoul have been conducting smaller exercises the past few years to encourage diplomatic attempts to eradicate the North Korean nuclear crisis.

According to Boo Seung-Chan, connected to South Korea's defense ministry, which concerns the summertime drills.

In a teleconference, last Thursday, Seoul, and Washington are addressing the current state of the pandemic, works to reach denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, and their joint national defense.

A US diplomatic campaign to convince North Korea to abandon the nuke ambitions in return for political and economic benefits has stagnated since a second meeting between Kim Jong-un and then-President Donald Trump failed in early 2019 following a dispute over penalties, noted the First Post.

Despite the lag in getting things done, South Korea's regime president Moon Jae-in is desiring a better reconciliatory move with Nokor. He was the one who bridged the summit between Pyongyang and Washington.

Later on, North Korea went on a rant that scoured Seoul, because it attempted to undermine its own dealing with the US.

But North Korea was severe against South Korea, telling it not to mess with its talks the United. Kim Yo-Jong says to have a better outcome, the South Korea-US Drills are not conducive to this.

