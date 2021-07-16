Reports from North Korea indicate that Kim Jong Un organizes women by force. They are supposed to build up an adjacent border wall to China. This is only one of the many impositions on North Korean citizens that the Supreme leader has the power to decide on.

Furthermore, the country is very secretive and keeps information from the rest of the world. The North Korean leader has been the subject of western media, especially how he runs North Korea.

One of these controversial orders is building a wall that should be the concern of Pyongyang, including the logistics of how to build the wall. Like most of his decisions, this is beyond questioning.

Building the wall

Included in the most recent edict by Kim are married women in particular who live near the border province of Ryanggang. These women are ordered to make about 10 cement blocks each, until October for the wall, reported the Express UK.

The media source Radio Free Asia said that it was not only the women involved but also the local neighborhood watch groups that were included. They will add to the effort demanded by Kim Jong-un was mentioned.

One unidentified individual confirmed that the mobilization effort by the leader officially includes all the neighborhood watch members that are near the border.

Included with no exception were all the women of the Socialist Women's Union of Korea who were commanded to produce the cement blocks to be used in the border wall.

One impression from the report is that coercion is normal in North Korea especially for citizens to work without pay, sometimes with extra impositions. They have no choice but to follow or else, Kim Jong Un organizes women by force without exceptions.

Families are already having difficulty with day-to-day living all over the country. Even if the government will pay a salary for its employees, the wives of government workers are involved in businesses to make extra money for their families. The hermit regime has an 880-mile border that is adjacent to China, where trade is done with Chinese merchants.

Last year in January 2020, the coronavirus pandemic reached North Korea. This made both sides in North Korea and China with both regimes shutting the border. It is a measure to close it down and stop trade and the SARS-CoV-2 from spreading.

NoKor (North Korea) authorities have been catching smugglers who operate in the area, and Hyesan, the largest city on the border is their favorite place to trade.

Unfortunately, the border off-limits has kneecapped an already weak economy with the price of food going up the roof.

In an attempt to stop illegal crossing over the border, NoKor has executed people in public said sources. They are even desperate using landmines as a measure, with a special force to stop crossing physically, cited the Insider.

Anyone who is within the limit of 1-kilometer of the border will be shot as ordered by Pyongyang. This wall is for stopping any further incursions in or out of the country.

Another anonymous person remarked that North Koreans don't care, and even in a pandemic will risk crossing over to smuggle goods. It is also said that a wall on the border is not enough to stop them, someone will cross the river.

Hyesan is the best way to get to China because of its geography, and this is why Kim Jong Un organizes women by force building a wall in Ryanggang.

