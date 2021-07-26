Gaza was bombarded by several jets that unloaded explosive armaments as the Israel Defense Force (IDF) retaliated against a previous attack that used incendiary balloons to burn down areas in southern Israel.

In a statement, the IDF said that its attacks were focused on a terrorist group and the buildings that they allegedly operated inside a Hamas military base. The warplanes attacked unspecified "infrastructure and utilities used for activities."

Violent Aircraft Bombings

However, the alleged terrorist base was adjacent to civilian sites, including a school for children, to which the agency did not provide further details about. The Hamas-affiliated al-Resalah said that Israel aircraft flew over and bombarded areas in the Western parts of Gaza City before heading over to the eastern region of Khan Younis. Despite the attacks, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Terrorists reportedly fired machine guns targeting the Israeli aircraft over the Gaza strip while the planes were bombarding the areas. The violent insurrection groups were able to strike down a drone for their efforts.

A spokesperson for the IDF said the military did not have information regarding reports of drones that were taken down. The army was the one that announced the attack was made in retaliation for the incendiary balloons, the Times of Israel reported.

Hazem Qasim, a Haman spokesperson, criticized Israel's attacks and called them a "failed attempt to show its own impotent power and restore its army's battered image after it was shaken."

Read Also: Joe Biden Reportedly Uses Private Email Accounts, Fake Names to Send Government Info to Hunter During Term as VP

The Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian on Sunday announced that the fishing zone in the Gaza strip would be restricted to only six nautical miles down from 12 nautical miles.

The restriction came only 12 days after authorities expanded the Gaza fishing zone's reach from nine to 12 nautical miles amid the peaceful times that were observed in the weeks prior. The COGAT said in a statement that the Hamas group was responsible for the actions done in and out of the Gaza strip and towards Israel. He added they would bear the consequences of their violent acts, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Fragile Peace

In May, the confrontations between Israel and Gaza started after an 11-day peace. Egypt's fragile ceasefire was expected to not last long. While the temporary truce was governed by the United States, it did very little to address the actual problems between the two regions. Experts anticipated the quick return of violent attacks and counterattacks between the two parties.

The Palestinian government said that the ceasefire did nothing to prevent Israel from becoming aggressive in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. This led to the dissatisfaction of Palestinians that led to the rocket launches on May 10.

With the continued forced expulsions and house demolitions of Palestinian homes in occupied Jerusalem, Israeli settler break-ins have also surged. They have done so under the protection of Israeli security, which assisted their entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compounds.

Many international governments have pressured the Israeli government to stop the attacks to no avail. However, they have not doubled down on consequences that could be applied on the region if it continued its actions, Aljazeera reported.

Related Article: Former White House Physician Predicts Biden Will Resign, POTUS Needs To Take Cognitive Test

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.