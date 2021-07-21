Next-generation locomotives of China will be the speediest maglev train that travels 370 miles per hour. These friction-less hyper-speed trains float in the air, connected by superconducts that attract and repeal at the same time.

Developing a super-streamlined shape combining it with practically flying over a magnetic buffer, is one way to achieve speed without friction from wheels. It enables a speed of 350 mph+ plus for these machines.

Qingdao, China's official train builder, uses magnetic levitation to connect the train and track with superconductive electromagnetic technology.

New tech for future high-speed travel

Estimate on its speed is at 372 mph that can reach London to Paris in 34 minutes, contrasted to the Eurostar fleet two hours and 16 minutes, reported the Daily Mail.

Just today, the ultra-fast train (black and blue) is out of the building of the Chinese state-owned CRRC Qingdao Sifang, maker of Chinese trains.

Entering the train, the LED screen in the cabin has a welcome message to the passenger, saying the maglev can reach 300+ mph.

According to Liang Jianying, one of the managers in CRRC Qingdao, said that the maglev train will be in service from 5 to 10 years.

Another spokesperson, Chief Engineer Ding Sansan, mentioned to Xinhua News agency that the train has a total of two to ten carriages with 100 passengers on it.

For about twenty years, China had the technology in place but in limited use. Shanghai has a similar train that travels from an airport to the town.

Read also: US Navy Destroyer Challenges China by Sailing Through Waters Near Paracel Islands

Cities like Shanghai and Chengdu are consideration for a maglev track that goes to the other provinces or is long distance. But feasibility studies are underway before anything is decided.

Presently, in order to travel from Beijing to Shanghai, it will take more than 2.5 hours via train, which will be more than 1000 km far. Meanwhile, travelling via a bullet train at 372 mph will only take 2.5 hours. On the other hand, it takes 3 hours by plane, with a fairly fast high-speed rail is 5.5 hours.

Future transport

This comes after the prototype was revealed recently of a super-fast bullet train able to speed at 385+ mph. Called the "super bullet maglev train," it made a debut in a ceremony in Chengdu's south-western city of Chengdu last January.

According to one news source, a university cooperated on the concept with two state-owned enterprises. It includes the China Railway Group and CRRC Corporation, costing 60 million yuan (£6.8 million) to build it.

Researchers from Southwest Jiaotong University said that they would use high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology which is different from the technology used by Germany and Japan in their own maglevs.

The Chinese design are lightweight with fewer complex structures, which makes it cheaper to make and operate.

Engineers suggest that HTS technology will be better for future vacuum transportation allowing a speed of up to 620+ mph in ultra-high-speed.

Deng Zigang, a professor from the university, said that future trains needs no electricity in a vacuum and can move with simple controls.

Related Article: Navy Railgun Project Ends, US Navy Stops Funding for Less Powerful Railgun

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.