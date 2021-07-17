Following the US Capitol siege, lawyers who promoted the allegations of former President Donald Trump regarding election fraud are being forced to explain their actions in court. However, the abuses in the course of the past four years provoke the legal profession to perform a deeper soul-searching, according to a number of experts.

According to Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, if they are to reset, it is crucial that their profession is prepared to confront itself and make decisions regarding who they are, who they would like to be, and what it is going to necessitate. It may be uncomfortable to affirm that they hold their character, she added. Ifill formerly taught aspiring attorneys about their responsibilities and roles as court officers.

Case to Case Investigations

Despite Ifill calling for an independent committee to produce a full accounting of how attorneys have lost sight of their responsibilities as court officers, attorney discipline panels and judges are orchestrating their own investigations in an orderly fashion of case to case.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Michigan interrogated attorneys privy to the former president regarding the actions they took prior to filing a lawsuit that alleged 2020 election irregularities. Detroit would like such attorneys to face penalties.

After Parker found no evidence that votes for Trump were allocated to President Joe Biden or wiped out, the lawsuit claiming fraud was dismissed.

Meanwhile, Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Detroit currently would like the attorneys to face the repercussions of pursuing what they tout as frivolous allegations, reported The Denver Channel.

Detroit attorney David Fink, at the hearing, called their lawsuit careless and disorganized and noted that it's a humiliation to the legal profession.

The former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, has been overseeing the election's negative impacts with interest.

The lawyers who are under monitoring have either denied reading briefs or insisted that they practiced law with the grandest standards before they were filed. Meanwhile, George Conway, an attorney who typically criticizes Trump and his lawyers, famously turned down a top job in the Trump Justice Department. He stated many of such attorneys who did serve in the Trump years are deserving of gratitude for denial of advancing phony theories regarding election fraud this 2021.

