Former President Donald Trump touted a new report claiming that Russian spy agencies were commanded to help him win the 2016 presidential election as "disgusting." According to documents leaked from the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin personally commanded the top secret spy operation to help him as a "mentally unstable" competitor.

The Russian leader reportedly held a meeting with his senior ministers and spy chiefs in January 2016 wherein they agreed to back Donald Trump. He was then competing to be the Republican nominee to achieve the initiatives of Moscow of wearing out the American presidency and sowing "social turmoil" in the United States.

"Most Promising Candidate"

The report alleged Putin believed that the accession of Trump to the White House would weaken the US. It claims that Trump was being tapped as the most promising competitor.

The British newspaper indicated that according to Kremlin documents, the Russian leader authorized the plan in a furtive security meeting estimated to be 10 months before the US Election Day. It based its reporting on what it deemed what appeared to be a genuine classified report, reported Daily News.

Through spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Twitter, according to Trump, "This is disgusting. It's fake news, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA was fake news. It's just the Radical Left crazies doing whatever they can to demean everybody on the right."

The former president then defended his record on Russia, touting penalties his administration imposed on Moscow. He added, "It's fiction, and nobody was tougher on Russia than me, including on the [Nord Stream 2] pipeline, and the sanctions." He continued that the US got along with Russia and that Russia respected the US. China, Iran, and North Korea also respected Trump's country. reported Daily Mail.

Putin allegedly commanded the secret spy agency to find "practical" backing for Trump in his bid for presidency during a January 22, 2016 meeting at the Kremlin.

The documents indicate a psychological evaluation of the former president as an impetuous, unbalanced, and emotionally unstable person with an inferiority complex.

Trump added that the world was a much safer place than it is currently with "mentally unstable leadership." He denoted the term from the purported documents from Kremlin and used it on President Joe Biden.

One decree bearing Putin's signature commanded the three agencies of Russia to find ways to back the former Republican frontrunner who advised the use of all probable force to affirm that Trump becomes the 45th US president.

The Kremlin documents were reportedly shown to Western intelligence officials. Such officials thought they were factual. However, a Kremlin spokesperson denied the allegations and depicted the report as "pulp fiction."

The report suggested Russia had possibly compromising materials regarding Trump, and it was described as "No 32-04 \ vd."

