The husband's remains were recovered during a search for a missing Wisconsin couple, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner. The remains of Bart Halderson, 50, of Windsor, were discovered Thursday night near the town of Cottage Grove, authorities said.

"Homicide violence, including gunshot injuries," was recorded as the cause of death. He was shot and dismembered, according to investigators.

Why did the missing Wisconsin couple's son lie?

Chandler Halderson, the couple's 23-year-old son, is expected to face charges over his father's death, said the Dane County District Attorney's office. Chandler Halderson reported Bart and Krista Halderson missing on Wednesday. He was detained on Thursday for giving authorities false information.

The Sheriff's Office claims Halderson informed them his parents were taken up by an unknown acquaintance early on July 1, according to a probable cause statement filed on July 9th. Halderson told News 3 Now that his parents were picked up by a couple he didn't know, but that he knew they were going to their cabin in Langlade County and that they departed early the next morning to avoid the holiday weekend traffic.

On July 4, Halderson got a text message from his mother informing him that they had arrived at White Lake, Wisconsin, he told News 3 Now and investigators. Halderson allegedly informed the Sheriff's Office that his mother stated they were going to a parade that day, but their inquiry revealed that there was no parade in White Lake on that day, and Krista and Bart Halderson were never at their White Lake cabin.

Local law officers examined the cabin, interviewed the cabin's neighbors, and discovered no evidence that anybody had gone to the Halderson's cabin or on the property recently. Further investigation revealed that Chandler Halderson was observed at a known acquaintance's home in the Town of Cottage Grove in rural Dane County, driving his car in reverse with the back hatch open in a field near the woods, according to the probable cause statement.

Authorities examined the area and discovered human remains, subsequently identified as a torso, a short distance from Chandler Halderson's vehicle. The remains were turned in for identification, and the torso was recognized as belonging to Bart Halderson by the Dane County Medical Examiner's office on Monday.

Read Also: Man Charged With Hate Crime After Stabbing a Boston Rabbi Eight Times

One of the missing Wisconsin couple remains unfound

Per Fox47, after prosecutors pushed for bail of up to $1 million, the son of a missing Windsor couple is being detained on a $10,000 cash bond. After being arrested last week for giving false information connected to the inquiry, Halderson appeared in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Despite not having filed official charges against Halderson, Deputy District Attorney William Brown requested the court to impose a million-dollar bail for him. Brown stated that the state intends to prosecute Halderson by Thursday.

During the hearing, defense attorney Catherine Dorl stated that if the state wants a high bond, it must bring charges in court. Because of the lack of charging papers, Dane County Judge Mark Fremgen finally issued the $10,000 bond. He also stated that some cash was required to assure Halderson did not flee. The next court hearing for Halderson is set for Thursday, July 15.

Meanwhile, Krista Halderson, one of the Wisconsin couple, is still missing. Investigators are still looking for information regarding her whereabouts. Krista Halderson was described as having red hair and blue eyes and being around 5 feet 3 inches tall.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office Tip Line may be reached at 608-284-6900. Deputies are still searching the remote property where Bart Halderson's remains were discovered.

A search warrant was also conducted at the couple's home as Chandler Halderson remains incarcerated at Dane County Jail, ABC's WISN reported.

Related Article: New Jersey Police Arrest Man, Rescue Woman After Possible Hostage Situation



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.