Research finds that gut bacteria is very versatile, it can even assist the body's immune system specially to fight off cancer cells. It is a byproduct of molecules that have an effect on cancer that was uncovered during the study, which might be able to mitigate malignant cells causing damage to host cells.

When something is wrong in our cells, sometimes the inability to repair the broken DNA might lead to the production of cancer cells. But the recent study suggests we got allies to help immune systems cope.

These bacteria in the gut are many and co-exist in the human body in a beneficial relationship. In the stomach, they do a lot in breaking down fiber to feeling full, cited BMJ.

So, the bacteria is another soldier in the line of bodily defense which pulls double duty in some cases, especially if some boost is needed.

Microbes got guts!

Now, these gut microbes are ready for the part to combat some illnesses like diabetes, depression, and even neurovascular disease, reported Sciencealert.

It seems researchers have discovered that molecules made by stomach bacteria can do more. They are little helpers that actually act as boosters to the immune system, even assist in the eradication of tumors.

According to immunologist Maik Luu, from University Hospital Würzburg in Germany, what happens is the metabolites of intestine bacteria cause a change in the metabolic rate and gene control in cells. At some point, a beneficial effect is seen in the efficacy of tumor therapies.

Here how they work

When dietary fiber is fermented in our tummies, there are short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) created. The important SCFAs are acetate and butyrate, and the less occurring pentanoate is given off by few bacteria. Gut bacteria is making them molecules to assist the body's immune system in defense.

Most of the SCFAs produced are now having effects on human health for cholesterol, insulin resistance, and appetites. The regulation of appetite would be favorable for most people.

Some surprising stuff from the study shows that butyrate and pentanoate strengthen the way a killer T cell (CD8) will become tumor terminators. Both butyrate and pentanoate molecules redirect how the T cell functions, proof is seen in lab mice.

Luu added the SCFAs are crucial in repurposing how the CD8 T cells work. The addition of pro-inflammatory and cytotoxic molecules to attack the problem is detected.

Through the research, it has been fully established that the two short-chain fatty acids are like boosting the creation of cytotoxic function of CD8 T cells.

Results from lab mice show that certain commensal bacteria produce pentanoate. This is the least common bacteria in the gut, producing cytokines that boosted small proteins in the T cells. It allows a transition to kill any tumors developed.

While looking at the outcome from non-pentanoate-producing bacteria as control, no cytokines were seen. It would be useful for therapies that increase immune defenses for cancer.

Tumor cells could fool the T cell via certain protein on their shells, telling the killer T cell to bypass malignant cells. Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy cancels those proteins to let the T cell killers destroy bad cells.

The discovery of these 11 human bacterial variants is key motivators for boosting the terminator CD8+ T cell tumor immunity. Gut bacteria is the backup to assist the body's immune system in priming the response to kill tumors.

