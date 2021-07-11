Researchers allege that fitness trackers might show COVID recovery time, and are helping them track after effects. Studying how long someone gets better can be achieved with personal data used to track and understand the disease more.

In this study, the scientists show that fitness trackers are more than exercise aids, they can give an impression of how exactly COVID affect individuals by tracing body reactions using electronic functions.

They accessed data from volunteer's fitness and health sensors gathered for the scientific investigation. Doing so, they discovered how long it would take to get better from a bout with SARS-CoV-2.

COVID recovery estimated

It will be three months to recoup health for COVID-19 survivors, with varying degrees of physical signs noted in the study. These physical signs were a fast resting heart rate, too much sleep, and less physical activity reported Sciencealert.

Based on the data, a small number who got sick from the SARS-CoV-2, about 14% were unlucky than most survivors. These are called long haulers that have to suffer four months, with a faster heart rate and other maladies connected to the virus.

Severe symptoms were suffered by some individuals are reported, this contrasts with earlier reports that long haulers were suffering from mild COVID-19 effects.

According to epidemiologist Jennifer Radin, Scripps Research Translational Institute, their data points to several early signs of COVID and initial resting-heart-rate response to the disease. She added it might be an indication of how long people will get better from an infection. Fitness trackers might show COVID recovery time based on it.

Read also: Laboratory Developed Protein Spikes Similar to the COVID-19 Virus Shows How they Are Made

She also said that with a wider and larger sample from more volunteers, more insight into why some are predisposed for faster or shorter healing time per individual.

Researchers say this is the first-time wearable health sensors are used to track the progress of an infectious illness over a certain period. Results from the study suggest the SARS-CoV-2 is not an illness we recover easily from, for those with signs of the disease.

Data from the devices were grouped with 641 sick but not COVID, and 243 who had the infection. The observed signs were altered heart rates, different sleep, and physical activity for a longer period of time.

Furthermore, the effect on cardiovascular health was indicated as the disease can affect the heart and lungs, in some cases, younger survivors will be affected.

The heart rate will be a bit faster after recovery, and this stays for 1month and 15 days after getting better,

The step count will be returned to normal after a month, sleep time would be normalized on the twenty-fourth day, based on the finding.

Advantages of Smartwatches and health trackers

Radin mentioned that the data from the devices have data on what baselines are for each person, tracks resting heart rate, sleep patterns, and even how active a person is.

Knowing more about COVID-19 and other illnesses including myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, and this has not been considered seriously till now.

Researchers often connect symptoms like tiredness, brain fog, headache, no smell or taste, muscle aches, or even breathlessness that have not been fully explained. These symptoms are real but need more evidence.

Fitness trackers might show COVID recovery time as it is used by one in five Americans, the data is part of a study in the Jama Network. It will be a precious source of data from subjects themselves.

Related article: Epsilon Variants and Their Changes That Enable COVID-19 to Develop Evasive Measures Against Antibodies

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.