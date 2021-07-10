A man claims he was tortured by demons in the Pits of Hell when he died. He said that souls were torn to bits in the eternal flame. No one knows if he was telling the truth but he remembers his torture in an out-of-body experience as he claims.

He recalled his death that lasted 23 minutes. Although that was short, it seemed long for him.

Many believe that hell is the fire and brimstone that traps evil souls, but one person seemed to escape eternal torment in that fiery place.

Hell begone

Bill Wiese, who had died for a short time related how two demons took him. He said that they tore his body in the brief time in Inferno, reported the Sun.

He told his story to a Christian broadcasting network that it was like an out-of-body experience (OBE), from which he woke up at night. After the disturbing experience, he woke up needing a drink.

Recounting how his soul was pulled out, he experienced a trip into a long dark tunnel leading to hell.

It was like the heat was increasing and crashes in a prison cell in hell. He was seeing stone walls with bars inside a terrible dungeon. Trapped inside the horrible cell, it was sheer terror.

A book from a time in Inferno

Wiese wrote about his terrifying encounter in the burning depths of inferno which happened in November 1988. The book was written from his horrifying experience in getting trapped in hell, sold about a million copies, cited Black Christian News.

While trapped in hell that seemed an eternity, he felt an unbelievable heat, and asked if he was even alive at that moment. He also wondered how he wound up in hell.

He said that two fierce demons that were huge, were inside his cell and spout expletives while walking around.

Said demons who despised God were intent on his painful suffering. He was picked up by one of them and hurled into the wall that shattered his bones. Wiese wondered how a spirit had broken bones that made him fear more torture.

Suffer and burn!

While still feeling his flesh and bone, he felt a claw reaching out to him and ravage his body, opening wounds. It was hard to believe that all the pain was happening.

Bill alleged that the cell was awash with light, thinking it was God. It was temporary since it was filled with pure darkness and suffering.

After the light, the cell was a fire pit with raging flames. Next, he saw countless people in torment wherein most were skeletal, he added.

Punishment varied accordingly, but he was isolated in a hell cell with a very disgusting and unbearable smell. His experiences had forced others to post theirs on social media.

Others shared similar experiences

One user posted that he had an angiogram done when something happened. The commenter added that everything faded to black in an instant. His experience ended when he heard the Doctor say that he was back. It was peaceful and quiet when he returned.

Another user participating in the discussion reported an overdose and had a near-death experience, as posted in Reddit.

Bill Wiese claims he was tortured by demons in the Pits of Hell which cannot be proven, but many may have kept quiet for fear of getting called a lunatic fit for asylum.

