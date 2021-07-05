United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to set out the features of the final step of the UK's roadmap out of lockdown. Johnson is slated to declare the next steps on face masks, social distancing, and working from home, as well as on care home visits.

The wearing of face coverings in Britain will become a personal decision. The data will determine if quarantine guidelines could be lifted this July. It was looking "very positive", according to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick on Sunday. Jenrick stated, "It will be a different period where we as private citizens make these judgments rather than the government telling you what to do," reported SCMP.

To Restore People's Freedoms

The PM will reveal how he is looking to "restore people's freedoms" in the UK at a news conference ahead of the final stage of the roadmap. According to Downing Street, the prime minister would like to give the public and businesses more time to get ready for the mitigating of restrictions on July 19, ahead of a formal announcement next week.

"Freedom Day" was first scheduled to fall on June 21. However, Johnson declared that the lifting of the guidelines would be postponed by four weeks after the rapid prevalence of the Delta variant. There were initially hopes that the easing could be set forth to July 5. However, such hopes were dashed as the tally of COVID-19 cases continued to climb, reported iNews.

Face coverings will no longer be compulsory after COVID-19 restrictions end on July 19 as the UK is set to attempt a "return to normality," according to a cabinet minister. Housing secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed reports that implemented mask-wearing will halt following the so-called "freedom day." A number of restrictions, including wearing of face masks, will become a matter of personal decision.

This is notwithstanding a surge in daily cases associated with the Delta variant. Johnson said people should learn to live with the coronavirus and "exercise judgement" as they go on with their lives. Step four is slated to come into effect on July 19. This will mean the end of social distancing, the removal of mask-wearing guidelines, and the return of large-scale events.

The decision whether to set forth is scheduled for July 12. According to the UK government, data suggests that cases will climb as restrictions are relaxed. However, the link to hospitalizations and fatalities have been weakened by the inoculation program.

Labor's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth prompted the British government to confirm the level of mortality and cases of long COVID-19 that are regarded to be acceptable. According to Ashworth, "Letting cases rise with no action means further pressure on the NHS, more sickness, disruption to education -- and risks a new variant emerging with a selection advantage," reported BBC.

