The Apache lord with its cannons and short-range missiles needs to be paired with better missile range with improved battlefield networking more than ever. Going in with guns blazing and rockets firing will get it shot down.

Acquiring a new farther ranged, air to ground missile (AGM) like its Hellfire missile in use now. This will allow the chopper to coordinate with drones or other assets on the battlefield to destroy air defenses of the enemy, reported Popular Mechanics.

A new weapon system

This new weapon is the Long-Range Precision Munition (LRPM) that will be funded to organize a competition for the best prototype from aerospace defense companies that will join a shoot-off in 2022. From the missiles developed to requirements, the winner will be chosen in 2023 and it will be developed fully until 2028, noted Defense News.

It will be crucial in developing a longer-ranged offensive capability for the premier attack chopper. For the moment, the Apache uses the Israeli-made and developed 'Spike Non-Line of Sight (N-LOS) missile' for the long-range role. An AH-64 Apache lacks a long-range missile similar to the NLOS.

Although the Spike NLOS is better than the AGM-114 Hellfire whose range is only 4.3 miles. But the Spike NLOS is farther with a longer 19.9 miles, although the new missiles should do better. In March of 2021, an army Apache live fired the NLOS and hit it at 19.9 miles. The range is still too short when it comes to having better standoff range, noted Flight Global.

Need more ranged attacks

Most missiles in current use in the army arsenal only allow targets to be fire upon as line of sight with no obstruction. Missiles that are next generation can be fired, non-line of sight, though NLOS tech allows safer standoff distances when attacking,

Sensors on the missile on the nose and a network linking it to the chopper or drones with a data link, will connect the armament and allow a view of the battlefield in real-time. It allows remote guidance and record information to attack their own, a bonus in the intel is shared via the data link.

To this day, the AH-64 still relies on the Hellfire which has the same maximum standoff range from its service in the 1980s that needs to be remedied. Since then, the Russians and Chinese have improved their air to air missiles which was not the case before.

Missiles like the Russian Gauntlet, newer Pantsir S1 whose range is 12.4 miles compared to 9.3 miles is worrisome. An Apache will have to stray close to the Pantsir S-1 dangerously close to enemy defenses, noted Missile Threats.

In 2003, during the Iraq invasion, an attempt by 31 Apaches of the 3rd Infantry Division ended in one damaged, and one taken out. After this, no such missions were attempted again.

Most Army AH-64 Apache lacks a long-range missile, but this can be improved with LRPM in its arsenal. With Spike NLOS it will possibly be a killer combo.

