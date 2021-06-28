Allison Mack, an American actress who became famous for her role Chloe Sullivan in the "Smallville" series, has delivered several statements apologizing to the public for her involvement with the NXIVM case.

The actress made her statements ahead of a June 30 ruling where a federal judge will decide her fate after she pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges. In a statement, Mack said she was experiencing "overwhelming shame" while coming to grips with the facts of the case and the decisions that led her to where she is now.

Plea for Leniency

Many of Mack's family and friends sent letters to U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis, testifying that the actress has significantly changed since she separated from Keither Raniere, the mastermind for the NXIVM. The actress was arrested in April 2018 before authorities sentenced Raniere to 120 years in jail with racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

In April 2019, Mack pleaded guilty to the charges regarding her involvement with the NXIVM. Due to her cooperation with the case, prosecutors requested leniency from the judge. Mack provided crucial audio recording that helped legal experts pin down Raniere's schemes, AOL reported.

Mack's statements included apologies to the people that were affected by her actions with the NXIVM. She revealed she cooperated with Raniere, arguing she believed the mentor's ideologies of leading her to a better life. The actress helped the mastermind reel in people into the cult, eventually leading them into an abusive circle of schemes.

Authorities sentenced Mack to 15 years to life in prison for her involvement with the NXIVM. The sentencing came after her attorneys argued she should not receive jail time after she realized that she committed a grave mistake in being involved with the cult. They also argued Mack publicly denounced Raniere in the "strongest possible terms," People reported.

The attorneys said Mack's plea allocution and her willingness to cooperate with the government and her continued expression of her regret to the public showed she should be given mercy regarding the case.

Sincere Apologies

During her time with the NXIVM, Mack became a high-ranking member. She also believed in the group's Executive Success Programs (ESP), which the group says is a personal growth curriculum. The group was based in Colonie but had chapters in Mexico, Vancouver, and Los Angeles.

The actress also became one of eight "first-line masters" in the cult's lower groups Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS). The group's existence was allegedly kept secret from recruits despite being led by Raniere.

Mack and seven other "first-line masters" answered directly to Raniere while in DOS. Later, Mack got married to another actress named Nicki Clyne who is also a first-line. Mack's lawyers acknowledged the marriage was a sham that Raniere orchestrated to enable Clyne to stay within the U.S.

Mack's attorneys revealed she later divorced Clyne to correct that fraud and continued to distance herself from the member. Clyne was known to be an avid supporter of Raniere, Times Union reported.

