President Joe Biden walked back a threat on Saturday to veto his bipartisan infrastructure deal in the midst of intense pushback from Republicans that put the fragile agreement in danger merely one day after it was settled. In a statement, the president remarked that he upset a number of Republicans when he announced on Thursday that he would only sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan into law if Congress also passed a multitrillion-dollar package for "human infrastructure." This was outlined in his American Families Plan and was supported merely by Democrats.

The president endorsed a fragile bipartisan negotiation on infrastructure. According to Biden on Saturday, he did not mean to suggest in previous remarks that he would veto the almost $1 trillion infrastructure bill. This is unless Congress also passed a $4 trillion package that he and other Democrats agreed to approve along party lines.

Recommitment

He walked back comments tying the fate of the infrastructure deal to a separate, Democratic effort to pass an extensive anti-poverty plan. He is recommitting to the bipartisan deal after the GOP threatened to withdraw their backing. Biden stated, "The bottom line is this: I gave my word to support the Infrastructure Plan, and that's what I intend to do. I intend to pursue the passage of that plan, which Democrats and Republicans agreed to on Thursday, with vigor," reported The Wall Street Journal.

When the negotiation was reached, the president remarked the two packages required to move in "tandem" and if they do not come, he is simply not signing. Such comments ignited criticism from a number of GOP lawmakers who were party to the deal. This was prior to Biden clarifying his position, reported VOA.

Read Also: Inside the Infrastructure Deal That Biden Struck With Senators

Biden also indicated that their bipartisan agreement does not prevent the GOP from attempting to defeat his Families Plan. Also, he added, they should have no objections to his committed efforts to pass the Families Plan and other proposals. They will let the American citizens and the Congress make their decision, reported Axios.

On Thursday, when the president and senators from both parties revealed the broad strokes of the $953 billion infrastructure plan, Biden later said he would not sign it unless Democrats successfully unilaterally passed another bill involving measures the GOP objected to in previous infrastructure proposals. The president said he still considers pursuing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate package that a number of Democrats hope to pass through the Senate's reconciliation process without GOP votes.

The framework will involve $579 billion in new spending to enhance the country's bridges, roads, and broadband. The second bill would involve funding for Democrat-supported issues including childcare, climate change, education, and health care. These are issues that administration officials have touted as "human infrastructure."

The infrastructure package is a rare bipartisan deal in a congressional climate where Republicans have opposed virtually everything the government has proposed. These include the COVID-19 relief bill which was passed previously this year without one GOP vote.

Related Article: Senators Reach Deal on Infrastructure Framework, Seals Agreement Worth Around $1.2T

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.