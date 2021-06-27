On the same day that he will take the stage for a campaign-style event in Ohio, former US President Donald Trump joined video platform Rumble. He said that mainstream media has now shifted its tone against him.

Trump Appeared in the Video Platform Rumble

Joining Rumble is an addition, rather than a substitution, for the former President's intention to launch his platform, said Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington, according to a recently published article in WION News.

Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of Rumble, said that Trump's verified account was successfully created on the platform but refused to provide further information. Trump adviser Dan Scavino announced on Twitter that Trump's event in Ohio will be broadcast live on the site.

Rumble, which was founded in 2013 by Canadian internet entrepreneur Pavlovski as an alternative to YouTube, has gained popularity among conservatives in the United States, per NDTV.

Trump Says Media Is Shifting Its Tone

In a published article in Yahoo News, Former President Donald Trump said, "The media and the Democrats are now admitting that I was right about everything. ... Now they're saying, 'Well, you know, he was right about these things. That's alright. Big deal, right?'"

Trump pointed out how the media shifted its tone on his previous claims about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in combating COVID-19, the origin of the virus, and the use of Lafayette Park as the backdrop for a photo amid the unrest in the country.

Read Also: Antiseptic Throat Spray, Malaria Drug Cut COVID-19 Infection Risk, According to Researchers

Even though most mainstream media sources originally dismissed the idea that COVID-19 originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, evidence has piled up in recent weeks in favor of the lab leak scenario; and Biden has ordered officials to look into the possibility within 90 days.

Several news outlets have questioned the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19, but a study that was published earlier this month discovered that if given at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe form of the disease, the antimalarial drug, in combination with azithromycin, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by nearly 200 percent.

On June 9, the Department of the Interior released a report revealing that on June 1, 2020, U.S. Park Police did not clear Lafayette Park and its surrounding regions of protestors in preparation for Trump's rally. Instead, the Park Police heard of Trump's interest in the location a few hours after they had begun clearing the area in preparation for the new fence.

Trump Slammed the Recent Actions of Biden

Trump also claimed that Biden is going to destroy the country's economy. This comes after he aided in the demise of the Keystone XL oil pipeline and was accused of inflicting a "devastating" tax increase on American businesses.

Trump called Biden's performance on the global stage "embarrassing," accusing him of kowtowing to China. Trump said that Biden is wasting all of their hard-earned respect by bending down to America's adversaries and humiliating the country on the international stage.

Related Article: Trump Appointee Sues Joe Biden, Urges Him to Resign Before Term Ends

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.