Water might be plentiful now, but how sure are we that the supply of freshwater will last? The possibility of this precious resource running out makes technology that will address this issue an investment for the future.

Science makes liquid from thin air

In a study published last Wednesday, Science Advances said a research group from ETH Zurich developed technology that pulls moisture from the air. The only thing needed is the sun to provide fresh drinking water. There is no need for batteries or fancy electronics.

Compared to other more powerful devices that do the same thing, this device is more efficient. Existing technology is more complicated and needs power. It does not operate as a standalone device. One more option is passive water collectors that are time-limited and specific, reported MSN.

Most of the technology is most effective at night when there is higher humidity. But when it gets too hot, the water will revert to gas due to the temperature. These methods of water creation are limited, so it is due for an improvement.

Thinking out of the box

The lead of the study, Iwan Hächler, is a postdoctoral fellow at ETH Zurich. He said that making water from the air will not need any energy, and is assisted by physical principles. He added evaporating water can be done using heat or radiative energy. Technology created to get water from the air is a breakthrough indeed.

Read also: Japan Allows Treated Water to Be Released from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

The new technology uses a solution that is elementary simple. It is also low cost and more effective. To get water, a wide cone, which is put on top of a box, has a glass pane placed toward the narrow end of the cone's top. All components are needed to get the result wanted.

Water is produced when moisture in the air touches the surface of the glass inside but at a lower ambient temperature. The glass had a coating of polymer and silvern that reflects sunlight to keep the same temperature. Under the silver, the panel has a coating that will hold -moisture. Then the droplets are collected into an assigned reservoir.

The cone's function is to reflect solar radiation or heat to keep the device cool at all times. It is essential to maintain heat control to maximize the conditions for moisture creation.

To create more water, more heat is needed. Developing an effective radiation reflection improves how much liquid is collected, noted Flipboard. The best feature of the system is that it cost little to assemble.

The study lead added the specialized coating to lessen water wiping is not important, it can work without it. For the silver coating, white paint, or chalk, cheaper alternatives, can be acquired.

Another member of the study, Gabriel Schnoering, a professor of thermodynamics at ETF, mentioned it could be made from cardboard and aluminum, though it won't be as effective.

This cheap and effective system can work to provide water in places experiencing drought, or any place where clean water is a problem. Hächler added it can be used with desalination.

Technology created to get water from the air can help people everywhere, even those with little resources who can install it on their roofs to drink potable water.

Related article: National Geographic Cartographers Add the Southern Ocean of Antarctica on The World Map as The Fifth Ocean

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.