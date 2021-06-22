More air forces are shopping for top-flight fighters that can survive going against advanced radar and weapons. New technologies make an older fighter vulnerable and less likely to survive when engaging more advanced opponents.

The Viper strikes back

A deal that an American aerospace company is involved with a deal with Ukraine to provide F-16 Vipers. These planes are modernized variants of the Block 70/72 multi-role attack airplanes and designed to have capable fighters with modern technology, reported Fighter Jets World.

Ukraine Air Force is debating how to make it world-class. A public discussion in Ukraine is ongoing as to how to revive the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF). One of the conclusions to this conversation is that Western-built aircraft equipped with modern smart munitions and Western air defense systems are needed.

Its current planes in service

Some of the best planes of the UAF are the two under-strength fighter brigades that are made up of SU-27 Flankers, which is on par with the older F-15 Variant. But, only 30 are flying. The second-best asset is a fighter brigade of smart munition-capable Su-24 FENCERs.

Fencers are comparable to the F-111, a veteran of the Russian bombing missions in Syria before. Only a small number is available, about 30 of them are in flying condition. Despite their capability, they are considered obsolete.

The UAF's most numerous fighters are three groups of 80 MiG-29 Fulcrums, which is a match for the older F-16 variants. Last is their air support plane that is one squadron of Su-25 Frogfoot, which is almost like the A-10 Fairchild Warthog ground attack plane. But, the F-16 Block 70/72 fighters are better by far.

What Ukraine wants

One of the goals is to replace an already obsolete fleet of planes. Most of the inventory they have are already lacking the needed avionics and other technology. Based on the deal with Lockheed Martin, the agreement will give the UAF a slew of new planes, and older variants will be updated by the company.

The F-16 is the most successful and battle-tested fourth-generation fighter to date. It is so successful that 4,588 of them were built. Many air forces have 3000 of them still flying with 25 nations, trusting the fighting Falcon with their nation's defense.

Lockheed Martin has validated more than 3,300 carriages and released variants that can mount 180 armament and store types in cooperation with the US Air Force and multiple F-16 Foreign Military Sales clients. Its F-16 is one of the most versatile multirole fighters made because of the company's expertise as a weapon integrator, noted Defense Here.

The Viper cometh to service nations' fighter needs

Five countries have signed on for the most recent variant, the Block 70/72 version, which is the modernized F-16 Viper. They were first made on November 11, 2019, in Greenville, South Carolina, and demand is increasing for the Viper, much like its Fighting Falcon predecessor.

Part of the package of the F-16 Block 70/72 fighters is the APG-83 AESA Radar, a modern cockpit with advanced safety features. It includes advanced weaponry and other advanced features as standard, cited Defense PK.

Getting the F-16 Viper will be a good option because it is value for money if a non-stealth fighter is needed.

