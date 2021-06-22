The lawmakers in Pennsylvania are reaching a consensus to conduct an Arizona-style 2020 election audit. Pennsylvania state Sen. David Argall, one of the top GOP senators, seemed to convince the other members of the senate when he delivered his opinions about the said election audit, reported the Epoch Times.

Vote audit, a way to check on irregularities

In recent news, there were reports that said the results of the Pennsylvania elections needed investigation. Being the chair of the Senate State Government Committee, Argall sees the Arizona-style audit as a good option to take.

The audit will be a meticulous recount that will involve all returns and vote tabulating machines. In a report from The Hill, he is quoted as saying that there is no danger to a forensic audit.

An independent audit is necessary

The Republican senator stated that there have been numerous audits on the contested results of the Nov. 3 election, where Joe Biden emerged as the winner of the presidential election. However, a number of people, including those who are in office and those who are not, still think that another audit should be done. Argall said his constituents are not convinced so they want a new audit done.

"I am not hung up on how exactly the audit is completed. I just think that we should complete one," Argall told the reporters. "I think it needs to be independent. I think there is going to be mistrust if the same people who conducted the election conduct the audit," he added, reported the Hill.

As of now, they are just waiting for the approval of the audit.

A week before, they were subjected to the scathing rebuke of ex-president Trump who alleged that the state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and Argall were not doing anything to check the election results.

The former president called out State Senator Jake Corman, who was allegedly trying to block a forensic audit of the failed 2020 elections. Trump called him a left-wing Democrat. He also labeled David Argall as another Republican playing the same corrupt game.

Trump suggested that Corman should help GOP candidates before the upcoming elections. Argall's representative said that the ex-president's allegations had no basis while Corman just kept quiet in his office, leaving no comment about Trump's scathing review, cited Nation World News.

After the state Senate authorized the audit in April, auditors headed by Florida-based technology firm Cyber Ninjas began checking 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona. Officials said last week that the last report will be published in August.

Not all GOP members support the audit of votes. Rep. Seth Grove, who serves as the head of the House State Government Committee, opposed this proposition. He made it clear that the House will not allow audits anymore. He suggested that the House should work on election reform laws instead. Argall had no further comment to give on the issue.

Many states have authored the election integrity bill to push cleaner and safer polls that should be free of fraud. For some states, auditing the votes like in Maricopa was a start to reach this goal.

