Several lawmakers urged to give Americans the fourth round of stimulus checks, and some want beyond that. However, it remains unclear if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional lawmakers would push for a new stimulus payment to help struggling families fix the US infrastructure.

Although the fourth stimulus check is far from reality, Americans might get their bonus payment on top of the third check. Those receiving the amount of $1,400 may receive a top-up after their 2020 tax return is filed.

How to receive bonus payment?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said that the money comprises of ongoing additional stimulus payments for people who received checks under their 2019 tax returns before March but are now entitled to a new or more significant payment following their recently completed tax returns for 2020. Americans may receive the bonus payment if their income had fallen last year or if they had a new child or dependent.

It would be best if you adjusted your tax returns for 2019 and 2020 so that you can qualify. The supplementary payments were notified on April 1 and included those whose employees and revenue were not previously disclosed to the IRS.

For instance, it funded the third batch of stimulus checks. The administration of former President Donald Trump has issued two stimulus packages - for $1,200 and then $ 600 - but the administration of Biden arrived at a higher level with $1,400.

According to the IRS, more than 169 million stimulus checks have been sent or direct-deposited since March this year. The same legislation provided payments for families with children that could reach $3,600 for each eligible child.

But the payment will be divided into six checks and will be sent out monthly, starting July 15. These six new checks and a related tax break that families will receive next year will be combined to form one entity 0 the expanded federal child tax credit.

The IRs will determine how much the agency owes you if you are eligible for the benefit. Then, it will chop the payment in half, giving you part of the money next year through a tax credit when you file your federal taxes, as per the BGR.

The announcement comes as Americans continue to expect a fourth stimulus package. A Change.org petition for $2,000 monthly recurring payments has built up more than two million signatures as of this week. Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner in Denver, Colorado, initiated the petition last year.

Since January, when Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and 55 other Democratic legislators wrote to President Biden emphasizing the need for recurring payments, support for the plan has grown. Per The Sun, the letter read: "Recurring payments would provide a long-term lifeline to struggling Americans for the duration of this deadly pandemic.

Read Also: How to Maximize Student Loan Grace Period; More Money Tips for Fresh Graduates

In a recent tweet, Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed support for more stimulus checks after the University of Michigan revealed study results evaluating the stimulus payments, which found that they reduced food poverty and financial instability.

Will the fourth stimulus check come this 2021?

Most Americans are unlikely to receive the fourth batch of stimulus checks, but some may receive some financial assistance in July. This will most likely take the shape of the increased child tax credit, which will be granted between July 15 and December 15 of this year.

The IRS would give qualified parents monthly checks between July and December under the American Rescue Act. The payments are anticipated to reach 36 million eligible households. Families will get $300 for each child under the age of six and $250 from six to seventeen, NJ.com reported.

Related Article: Child Tax Credit: Here's How to Ensure You Get $3,600 New Stimulus Checks as IRS Sends Millions More Additional Payments



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.