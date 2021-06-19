The QAnon conspiracy theory supporters are prohibited from mainstream social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. However, their claims continue to gain momentum. An article in March claiming Navy SEALs loyal to former President Donald Trump arrested former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for treason was debunked.

Netizens have been posting articles which claim that Clinton has been seized and flown to Guantanamo Bay detention camp. This is allegedly where she will face a military tribunal. Such claims are debunked to be untrue.

The False Claims

Real Raw News has published numerous narratives that have been earlier debunked, including regarding a foiled Trump assassination, former President Donald Trump arraigned by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and Navy SEALs arresting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The most recent dispatch about Clinton claims she was hanged on April 26 at the United States detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Trump arresting Clinton was fictional. However, an update on Clinton's purported arrest is now making its rounds on TikTok and Instagram. The video has over 29,000 views on TikTok. It displays an article from Real Raw News. The website has earlier published false claims linked to QAnon. It indicated that Clinton was hanged for crimes like murder and child trafficking, reported USA Today.

Clinton has not been taken into custody. She has appeared on camera at International Women's Day events following the day of her claimed arrest and transfer to Guantanamo Bay, reported Reuters.

According to the story of Clinton's hanging, it was the culmination of an operation that began the evening the SEALs captured her. It indicated, "After a five-day tribunal at the world's most infamous detention center, a three-officer panel found Clinton guilty of murder, accessory to murder, treason, child trafficking, and other high crimes," reported Politifact.

It also indicated that a strawberry milkshake and scrambled eggs with jalapeno peppers is the last meal of the condemned.

Debunked: Clinton Remains Alive

There is no proof to support the events narrated in the Real Raw News article. The series from Real Raw News on Clinton's indictment is dependent on the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. The theory garnered an online following in 2017.

Upon losing the election to President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump is no longer president. Therefore, he no longer holds the power over the military.

The stories being shared on social media seem to be a follow-up to an earlier article, which was debunked. It alleged that Clinton was taken into custody by Navy SEALs on March 2. The Navy confirmed that this was untrue.

News of Clinton's arrest or killing would be broadly covered by the media. No such reports have surfaced. The information in the blog post is entirely baseless.

The QAnon conspiracy theory garnered an online following in 2017. The theory poses the existence of a worldwide faction of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic child sex traffickers whose members are part of the media, US government, and Hollywood.

Clinton's social media handles have been active with updates.

Thanks to the 6,000+ people who joined us for last night's incredible @onwardtogether and @teampelosi event to elect more Democratic women to office.



It did my heart good, and I hope it did yours good, too.



For more ways to plug in to this work, go to https://t.co/8vbxiBzd0F. pic.twitter.com/7ETVNTkDCc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 9, 2021

