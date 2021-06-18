Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel indicated on Thursday that he will not back an election reform proposal offered by Sen. Joe Manchin.

Manchin's plan contained about two dozen features, which include: banning partisan gerrymandering, a voter ID requirement, having at least 15 consecutive days of early voting for federal elections, and declaring Election Day a public holiday.

The Hill also reports that Manchin wants to have stricter requirements in the For the People Act when it comes to campaign finance. He specifies that he wanted funding disclosures for online and digital ads as well as more stringent requirements for campaigns and committees in reporting their foreign contacts.

However, the top Republican said he will reject the proposal by Manchin because the bill still has the same "rotten core," reported the Epoch Times.

A problem for Democrats

The Week reported McConnell's objections to Manchin's version, which is centered around his belief that this version is still essentially the original bill formulated by the Democrats. In the report, McConnell said, "And it still retains S1's rotten core: an assault on the fundamental idea that states, not the federal government, should decide how to run their own elections."

McConnell also zeroes in on the First Amendment. He believes that the bill will make cancel culture worse and take away state legislatures' powers of redistricting as well as open the door for computer-related irregularities.

McConnell's lack of support poses a problem. To pass legislation in the Senate, 60 votes are required. McConnell's statements essentially confirm that the Republicans will thumb down the proposal.

The criticism of the bill by McConnell comes ahead of a vote. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has slated the bill to be voted on early next week.

The Manchin factor

Manchin is known for his friendly relationship with those on the other side of the aisle. The Democrat senator said, cited by Nation World News, "Democrats and Republicans must work to find a solution forward in Congress on federal voting rights reform, or we face furthering and weakening the Republic that swore to protect and defend as elected representatives."

Manchin, notably, has also expressed his disagreement with the For the People Act, reasoning that it is partisan. The version that will be put forward on the floor contains some minor changes, mostly related to giving states and localities a looser timetable to enact the contained provisions. These revisions also do not appeal to Manchin and he details to other members of the Senate what he agrees and disagrees with in the bill.

Despite their common opposition to the bill, McConnell is not swayed. The Republican gave the GOP's answer to Manchin's proposal when he criticized the For the People Act in a press conference. It all is but a confirmation that this election bill will arrive dead in the water because of a GOP filibuster.

Manchin's election reform proposal has been met with a refusal., and the Republicans are ready to fight it out on the Senate floor.

