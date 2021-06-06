Former President Donald Trump delivered a speech to the North Carolina Republican Party on Saturday night, marking his first post-presidency appearance on stage. He talked about the 2020 election being stolen from him while criticizing President Biden's performance.

Although most people are interested to listen to what he will say, others were more observant on what the former POTUS was wearing. When Trump was done with his speech, he moved away from the podium which was covering the lower part of his body. With that, people observed that he was wearing his pants in a queer way.

The Big Lead referred to it as a "potential homage to hip-hop group Kris Kross" adding that the zipper was missing and that there were creases around his thighs.

"Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards," New York Daily News contributor Brandon Friedman said in a Twitter post where he shared a video of Trump showing his pants. "Look close and tell me I'm wrong."

Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I'm wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

Twitter Reactions

Videos and images of Trump during the GOP rally was posted and re-shared on Twitter. Many users were saying the same observation.

The Wrap says that it is possible that it is just the lighting that made it look that way.



Here's how Twitter users react to Trump allegedly wearing his pants backwards.

Kris Kross will make ya, Trump Trump.



I hate myself.#TrumpSpeech pic.twitter.com/1ZuteBYhdf — Brian Guest (@brguest20) June 6, 2021

Just like everybody else he puts his pants on, no legs at a time https://t.co/rZ3FZQyHMI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 6, 2021

Donald Trump wore his pants backwards during his speech Saturday at the North Carolina GOP Convention. So there’s that... pic.twitter.com/cG5DLdO6YK — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 6, 2021

TFW you realize Hope Hicks was actually the most important member of your team pic.twitter.com/Q9WOIvoOGt — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 6, 2021

Want to feel old? This is what Kris Kross looks like today. pic.twitter.com/OAWxAnKKcc — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) June 6, 2021

Kriss Kross & DaddyMac were ahead of their time. 😏 https://t.co/ytCauiWFXX — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) June 6, 2021

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.