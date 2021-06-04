Stating that liberals might be active in the repudiation of the scheduled Fourth of July fireworks show at Mount Rushmore, South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem criticized the suspension of the event. She alleges that the Left is acting as part of a plot to cancel her attempt to celebrate American freedom. Cancel culture may be working on the sidelines, reported Newsmax.

The White House has not issued any statement if they influenced the decision not to grant the requested event. For many, the yearly fireworks display is an expression of US freedom and its cancellation leaves many worried, especially conservatives.

Fireworks displays had not been held at the federal landmark from 2009, but they have been revived in 2020 again under Donald Trump, who staged a no-masks or social distancing required rally at the monument a year before the celebration.

Canceling right to an essential expression of Freedom

Noem said on Fox News, "Fox and Friends," that "The court decision is very random, and the decision will be appealed." Noem vowed that she will continue to pursue the event. Calling it an "anti-American agenda, because they are stopping a celebration of freedom."

Next, Noem cited the push for critical race theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project. She credited these moves to the administration, accusing them of using these issues to subvert American values.

Permits needed

Noem's criticism of the suspended Mount Rushmore festivities is not accurate, according to the reasoning of the National Parks Services. The agency said that it turned down Noem's application to bring the celebration back on July 4 because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, as well as the risk of wildfires, and other environmental issues. It also said that there is ongoing construction at the massive historic site, and it will not be completed before the holiday. Also, the park's Native American tribal partners' opposition was also acknowledged.

Herbert Frost, National Park Service regional director, who was the director when the permit was not granted, cited WBAP. He said," As a result of the 2020 celebration, potential risks to the area and the health & welfare of employees and guests associated with firework show remain a problem and are still being evaluated."

He added more to the reasons cited above, that many tribal members are not for the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore. Again, he repeated the pandemic would not be good for the safe handling of the firecrackers.

Noem had a case filed against the Park Service's decision, although an appeals court on Wednesday had ruled that the State does not need any specific requirements under the law to have a ruling in South Dakota's favor.

She told Fox in the interview that the rejection of the permit is politically motivated and characterized the cancellation of the celebration as foolish. She zeroed in on the reasons given as insincere.

Noem added that the park should have granted the request and she will continue to pursue the matter. She continued to criticize the suspended Mount Rushmore festivities as a way for liberals to "cancel freedom."

