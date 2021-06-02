A number of Barron County cows are getting into crimefighting. At least, they did so one evening.

A 13-mile police pursuit ended without injury on Thursday on a Wisconsin farm. The escaped suspect met with what police officials touted as a "moooving blockade" of cows.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department cooperated with the Barron City Police Department with the pursuit. According to the Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, "It ended on a farm and we would be remiss if we didn't thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area."

Why Did the Car Chase Take Place?

The pursuit transpired between Barron and Cumberland. The chase started shortly prior to 1 AM. It started due to a registration violation, according to investigator and K-9 officer Nathan Emmons of the Barron City Police Department, reported Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sheriff officials in Barron County are voicing out their appreciation to a bovine herd that helped in ending the chase. From Barron County to Cumberland County is where the driver left the road. The driver was barred by a herd of cattle that the department half-jokingly named "The Barron County Bovine Unit."

Officers were chasing a Chevrolet Cavalier when the vehicle's driver came before the throng of cows. The Cavalier ran out of steam upon encountering the "moooving blockade."

The pursuit ended in a field, and one suspect was taken into custody "without incident," according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. That was when cows arrived and surrounded the car, Fitzgerald added.

Read Also: Georgia Judge Agrees To Unseal Fulton County Ballots, To Be Checked for Evidence of Election Fraud

No humans or cows were wounded. The sheriff remarked he thought it was a good kickoff to June Dairy Month.

A photo from the incident displays that the cow crimefighters had an interest in the out-of-place vehicle. They were not about to let it go past quietly.

The owners of the now-viral-heifers are Brandon and Kim Grewe of Valley Gem Farms in Cumberland, WI.

According to the officials, as the suspect is in custody, the man is slated to be charged on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.

Brandon said he woke up in the early morning hours in order to check on his calving cows. This was when he heard a ruckus. "Gone done checking them, went back to my parents' driveway to head back home. I heard sirens so I waited a bit and over the hill came a car, and two cop cars chasing it going pretty darn fast," reported Kare 11.

According to the sheriff, his deputies were helping in the pursuit that ended on the Grewe property. He added there was no property damage.

Kim Grewe said she was not too worried either, but she felt dumbfounded. Grewe said she was in a daze and was not sleeping. She poked her head out and looked out the window. She then witnessed that there were red and blue lights. Her first question was, "Are the cows out!?"

Related Article: A Routine Search Warrant Execution in Alabama Ends With Suspect Dead, Officers Injured

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.